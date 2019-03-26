Reasons to Invest in Online Rummy Gaming

Gaming is a very good investment option now as you invest very little but walk away with a handful of money. Online rummy has been offering fabulous returns for participants. The prize pool is slowly but steadily rising. Players and even others have realized that returns from online rummy are handsome and worth investing. More and more players are trying and they are supremely happy with rich dividends rummy has been offering them. Numbers are growing by the day.



The prize money is set to go up by several times with Deloitte research indicating that the turnover of gaming industry to be nearly Rs 34,608.72 crore in 2019-20 as against Rs 20,595. 53 crore in 2018-19, indicating nearly 75% jump in revenues.



Gaming site like adda52rummy believes in ploughing back its revenues to increase the prize money. For instance, Rs 42,00,000 is at stake for the players on adda52rummy in March and the prize money is really awesome.



Excellent benefits

According to the Deloitte study, 44% of online game players are self employed and 34% are junior mid-management executives. Statistics reveal that overwhelming 78% see it as a good option of investment and they have reaped rich benefits. The buy-ins could vary from Rs 25 to Rs 5,000 and the prize pool could be fantastic 10,00,000 like in the Millionaire tournament, scheduled on March 30.



Sizeable number of players is self-employed and they see online rummy as a source to supplement their income and take care of their necessities like education of children and renovation of their buildings. Many have doubled their income by investing returns in stock markets. Online rummy has helped them in studying the stock market and make good investments. Many are now proud owners of properties.



“It is dream come true. I wanted to buy a house. Online rummy helped me to achieve it very quickly,” Rajneesh, who is in his late 20s, said. “I am regular on adda52rummy and I have been consistently winning because of the fair play. I never expected to own a house so soon,” he added.

Low interest rates

“My husband presented me with a new pair of bangles for this Holi. It was longing wish for me. My hubby is a regular online rummy player. He plays at home after returning from office. He is skilled, very calculative and the returns have been superb. Had he opted for a bank deposit, I would have had to wait for many more years. Who knows? Gold prices also would have shot up,” 27-year-old Charulatha, a home-maker, said. Her husband, 30-year-old Harinarayana, is a cashier-clerk in a nationalized bank, for over eight years.



Noor’s family of four is very happy as they go on at least one foreign trip every year. The family fully backs Noor and never discourages him from playing online rummy. “He is a good player and plays his game well. There are occasions when he loses. The amount is always small. Besides, losing and winning are part of the game. He has been pampering the family with trips and regular gifts to me and my children,” says Shahin proudly about her husband.



Such stories galore and the spiraling growth in the industry is a clear indication that returns are likely to be more fabulous in the days to come.



Misgiving

“It is a misgiving that Rummy players blow away a lot of money on the game. The buy-ins and deposits are small amounts and returns are always good. I prefer to invest in online rummy instead of bank deposits. The interest rates in banks are also very low. Payments on online rummy platforms are secure and quick. The prize pool is distributed very fast,” says

Robert Johnson. It is taxed as per country’s law, he adds.

What more? If you want entertainment and need to make money online, visit adda52rummy and start playing rummy online now!