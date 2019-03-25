7 Ways Technology Can Help Your Small Business

In today’s digital world, there’s no question about the fact that technology and the internet

have changed the game. Owning and managing a small business often means you’re a

multitasker who takes on pretty much every aspect of the business, or you rely heavily on a

few trusted employees. You don’t have the budget (or need) to invest in a huge

technological infrastructure, but that doesn’t mean you can’t access some great tools to

make running your business easier and more profitable. Of course, there is a point when a

business can rely on technology too much, but for the most part, technology has provided

solutions for every type and size of business which could keep you ahead of the competition.

It’s not a question of whether you should be embracing the technological revolution, but

rather which elements will be of most benefit to your business. Here are 7 ways that

technology can help you to take your small business to the next level through better

organization, efficiency, and productivity.

Increase Your Visibility with a Great Website

One of the best things you can do for your business today is to get a high-quality website up

and running. Your prospective customers or clients expect a professional organization to

have a website. In addition, having a presence on the internet means you may be found by

people using search engines to find products or services like yours. To increase the

likelihood that your website will be found by search engines like Google or Bing you should

learn some Search Engine Optimization (SEO) techniques. You can use online website

builders for DIY website design, but for a professional and branded finish, you should

consider hiring a website designer. Build Brand Awareness with Social Media

Social media is a great way to build relationships with existing customers and to increase

your brand’s following with potential prospects. The main platforms to consider are

Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, but you don’t need to open an account on all of them as

some will be more suited to your industry than others.

Social media is a busy place, but with relevant, engaging and unique content you can really

make an impact. It can give your company a more human face while establishing you as an

authority in your niche. Keep an ear to the ground for topics and news which is trending and

connect it with your brand for maximum effect. Boost Your Business Skills Through Online Learning

The internet is an endless resource for knowledge, and this is a fantastic opportunity to

advance your own business skills. You could study customer service, and marketing courses

or even more advanced qualifications such as a degree or masters in a specific element of

business management. For example, you can study for a masters degree in online supply

chain management masters from Kettering University Online on a flexible basis so you can

continue running your business. Save Time and Hassle with Online Finances

For many business owners, accounting and finances are a necessary chore which can be

time-consuming and complex. Luckily, there are now several online accounting programs

such as FreshBooks which is affordable and easy to use with a smart device or computer.

You can also track your business expenses and pay your staff through programs like

QuickBooks, and your business bank account is almost certainly accessible online. Putting

all your finances online can save you a lot of stress and free up time to work on other areas

of the business.