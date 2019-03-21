12 Career Options For Tech Lovers

Do you have a passion for technology? Modern day technology plays such an enormous role in many areas of modern life, and this only looks set to continue as more and more incredible advances are constantly being made. Being familiar and well-versed with the latest technologies and trends can be incredibly valuable, and those that have a passion for technology may want to look into what career options will allow them to work with technology every day. There are many different areas to consider with many of these areas predicted to undergo extreme growth over the years as technology continues to influence different areas of life.

1. Mobile Application Developer

Apps have become a huge part of modern day life and can be used to serve endless purposes. Therefore, a mobile application developer has become an incredibly important role in recent times and will involve coding, testing and debugging mobile apps with strong programming skills. This can be a fun, rewarding and highly lucrative career but you will need some experience in developing apps on various platforms.

2. Web Developer

The majority of people visit many different websites throughout the day. A web developer will build and maintain a website which is an important and in-demand role as every business requires a high-quality website no matter what industry they work in. There is good flexibility with this role too as web developers can work as an employee in a business, as a consultant or on a freelance basis.

3. Ethical Hacker

The rise of technology and the internet has transformed the world and brought many benefits, but there are also growing dangers too. Cybersecurity has become a major global concern with many high-profile hackings in recent times; even a small business is at threat from cybercriminals. Cybersecurity is improving, but it is important that people use ethical hackers to test a network and to try and expose any weaknesses – improvements can then be made to secure the system.

4. Game Developer

It is the dream of many people to work in the video game industry, and it is easy to see why, although you will do much more than playing video games all day! A game developer will work on titles on different platforms and must be creative as well as possess great developer skills to create games that people can enjoy playing all around the world.

5. Big Data Engineer

Big Data is large sets of data which can then be analyzed to identify patterns and trends mainly relating to human behavior. This is incredibly valuable for businesses as it allows them to glean deep insights into consumer behavior so that they can make adjustments to their business operation. A Big Data engineer will translate business objectives into workable data-processing workflows, and it is a job that is expected to surge over the next few years.

6. Statistician

A statistician was ranked the number 1 job for millennials by smartasset.com and was predicted to grow by 34% between 2016 and 2026 which is much faster than all other occupations. They are responsible for gathering, analyzing and presenting data with the goal of overcoming certain problems and they can be valuable in all industries. You can earn a masters in applied statistics online which will put you on the right path and provide you with a qualification that you will need to find work in this in-demand role.

7. Database Administrator

A database administrator has the vital role of storing and organizing data using specialized software. Databases are incredibly important to businesses in all industries, so it is important that these databases are created properly, kept accurate, made secure and easily available to users.

8. Engineer

Few roles are as important or as exciting as an engineer, especially with so many advances in technology in recent times. An engineer will invent, build and test new machines, systems, and structures, so they have a huge impact on all areas of modern day life. Engineers must use their expertise in science, mathematics and empirical evidence to design and construct the world around them.

9. IT Manager

With businesses in all industries relying very heavily on IT systems, there is a steady demand for IT managers who are responsible for coordinating all aspects of computer-related activities for the company. This could include analyzing computer needs, finding solutions, installing software, maintaining hardware and securing the office network.

10. Computer Network Architect

A computer network architect designs, builds and maintains data communication networks including large cloud infrastructures and small intranets. This can be a lucrative field to enter, and you will need to have strong technical skills but also be able to work closely with businesses to understand their requirements and goals.

11. Computer Support Specialists

People often tend to run into problems with their computers whether this is an issue with the technology or if they do not know how to use it properly. If people often come to you with their computer problems, then a career as a computer support specialist could be fitting. This in-demand role involves helping users to troubleshoot and fix their problems which means that you need solid computer knowledge, but you must also have excellent communication skills and patience.

12. Technology Reviewer

With so many advances constantly happening in the world of technology the world needs people who can explain and review this technology. This means that you often get to test and use technology before anyone else and have the privilege of introducing this technology to the world. You must be well versed in the latest technologies but also have a way with words and be able to find the strengths and weaknesses of new technology.

Technology plays a huge role in many different areas of modern life. As such a key part of life, it is also an area where there are many different career paths with many of these expected to grow in demand, and there is the potential to earn a lot of money when you work in technology with the above being just a few of the best roles to consider.