Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Gadgets

Virtual Reality has been taking ever increasing steps into our daily lives in before unthought-of leaps and bounds! Although people have talked about virtual reality for a long time, the practical applications have remained elusive. But with a recent explosion in popular tech and affordable gear, virtual reality seems to be making a push into the public eye. A few scant years ago, getting your hands on VR gear was a trophy of the well-to-do or lucky prize winners. However nowadays, goggles and other augmentation gear is becoming quite affordable, such as the “Google Cardboard”, the poor man’s choice of marrying cheap foldable cardboard with a compatible smartphone with VR capabilities.

In an effort to shine some light on this practical and even very entertaining technology, this list is filled with a wide range of uses for virtual reality that have been implemented and improve in recent years.

Practice Medicine

Doctors use virtual reality in many ways. They can use a virtual system to perform procedures or to test surgical procedures on a larger scale. Surgeons have also started using virtual “twins” of their patients, to practice for surgery before doing the actual procedure. Better to fail and try again on a virtual patient than the real one! More frequently, doctors have been offering virtual doctor visits for those that may be too far off the beaten track to make it into a conventional doctors office or hospital, providing diagnoses and needed care for far away patients.

Training

For training purposes, VR offers the potential to immerse ourselves in any situation that can be simulated on a computer. Increasingly photorealistic visuals “trick” our brain into believing, to varying extents, that what we are seeing is real, allowing us to monitor, and learn from, our interactions. A great example is the public speaking training systems which have been devised using the tech, such as Oculus’s VirtualSpeech.

Gaming

Gaming industry has been one sector to start implementing Virtual reality at a high rate. Both Augmented and Virtual reality are effectively blurring the lines between online and land-based gaming allowing you to play live casino games as if you were in an actual casino. The graphics deployed in virtual reality gaming produce high frame imagery and create a world of their own, immersing you completely into an unworldly experience.

Truly Virtual gaming has grown by titanic measures. Playing games that allow you to assume practically any fantasy or fantastic role under the sun provides literally endless gaming value that you care to imagine.

Exploration

Strap on a set of gear and you can find yourself swimming amongst sea turtles and a rainbow variety of fish darting through elaborate coral under-sea mountains. Watch as you float carefree through space at a space station, or gallop free a herd of wild mountain horses. Better yet – Experience firsthand the lava flows of Hawaii and watch as the majesty of an active volcano practically blows you off your feet!

Communication

Nothing enhances our well-being like a genuine connection with another human being. It is key to good communication, understanding and cooperation. VR enables you to achieve that even if you are not in the same room with another person. VR takes all the gadgets away, it takes all the multitasking away and you actually feel like you’re with someone. We call this social presence — you see their emotions, you see their gestures and it feels just like you’re in the room with them. It takes what is typically seen as something that’s unemotional and distant and makes it feel like somebody’s right there with you.