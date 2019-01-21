Gaming Fun with a Sprint Samsung Galaxy S7 / S7 Edge

Any true gamer knows that you CAN actually take your fun times with you! What is it that I mean? Gaming doesn’t have to be restricted as a home only activity – you can hype up and accessorize your Samsung Galaxy S7 / Edge to bring yourself to the very edge of gaming excellence via many awesome applications and hardware products, making you a rock solid pocket gamer!

Adding these gaming products to your phone pushes it over a virtual cliff into a sea of addictive entertainment that you won’t soon forget! There are many styles of game controllers to choose from, that you can attach to your S7. My favorite and also the most well liked controller on the market is the Gamevice , a Micro USB connection that delivers lag-free gaming, the device is simply plug and play and all your favorite games are on Gamevice Live, the products’ game serving platform.

There are a wide variety of controllers available for the playing of current available games as well, a few of the best are:

Mad Catz L.Y.N.X. 9

Steelseries Stratus XL Wireless

Mad Catz S.U.R.F.E.R. Wireless

All of which work very well with the stock S7 / Edge. However, there is something to be said about rooting and sim unlock your Sprint Galaxy S7 as well, for unlimited performance and potential! Both can help to speed up and make your phone more efficient for increased gaming excellence.

As well as a plethora of awesome accessories, there are also a huge selection of exciting original games and familiar ports of existing games to play on your phone while out and about and on the go:

Asphalt 8 – One of the very best car racing simulations available for android phones.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – Dozens of missions – Shooting, Driving and Thieving your way across a rich, well developed world!

Emulators – Nintendo, Playstation, XBox – and a huge amount of the games under each system available to play on your phone from back in the day.

All of these things and a great deal more are available to beat your Samsung S7 into gaming submission and whipping it into shape for your mobile pleasure! Hop to it and grab some of this gear and games to reap the fun of a lifetime while on your feet/