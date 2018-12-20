How Casinos Are Using New Technology To Stay Ahead

The casino industry is heavily focused on new technology as it is required to stay ahead of gamblers looking to cheat the system along with providing new entertaining games for the next generation of gamblers. The competition in the sector is on a massive scale which has fueled the development of new tech to be able to gain a competitive advantage. In a recent review of Tropicana Casino is showed that the trend is for more skill based games rather than traditional casino games such as video slots. In this article, I will talk about the technological changes that are currently taking place.

The millennia’s have grown up with Xbox and PlayStation consoles along with the latest smartphones. It has changed the types of games that they are looking to play as traditional favorites such as video slots are too predictable and do not provide the attributes they are looking like different ways to win, power up options, multiple levels etc. This has led to huge development in the next generation of casinos with new games designed to meet the criterion of this new breed of gambler.

Gamblers have never been more knowledgeable before as now they have access to every single system, strategy and ways to capitalize resource in the world by carrying out simple searches online. It means that operators have to be fully aware of new betting strategies or bots as if they are not spotted, they could end up costing the casino a fortune in lost revenue. They understand that the odds are not in their favor when playing traditional casino games with a house edge which is why they want more skill based options so that their skill can help determine a positive outcome.

Social online casinos have started to fill the void that traditional operators have overlooked as the trend for skill-based games grow. The industry is already worth more than $5 billion each year and growing at staggering rates.

One of the main ways that casinos are using technology to stay ahead of the curve is by using “Big Data” to analyze gambling trends. New tech has been designed that uses algorithms to go through vast amounts of data and produce reports on each individual on the database. It means that casinos can identify the things that are generating them the most money and use this info to target users on a personal basis.

The next generation of online casinos is all going to be using the blockchain to power their games as it offers unique advantages over present systems. It can enable full automation of operations meaning that it can run without any human involvement in the process. That means that a new ultra-secure environment can be created that is transparent in nature along with offering decentralized platforms which enable gambling to take place no matter the laws and restrictions in place. The operator that is able to maximize the possibilities of crypto tech will gain a competitive advantage over the others which is why billions are been currently invested in this new sector.