DDoS attacks and how to protect against them.

A DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack is an attempt to overwhelm the resources available to a network, application or service so that regular users cannot gain access. With these types of attacks more frequent and easy to locate willing parties to execute them, it’s become a paramount reason to find and pay for ways to protect against them. DDoS attacks can strike whenever, so don’t wait for an attack to bring your business to its knees. Create a system that can help you survive a DDoS attack, enabling you to mitigate the risk if one does occur.

The best way to detect a DDoS attack is to look out for huge increases in traffic to your website. Stay alert, monitor traffic and set thresholds for auto reports when these are exceeded. If you’re serious about resisting and recovering from DDoS attacks, consider training a member of your team in one of the many security certifications available. Hiring a reputable company for your DDoS protection may be a better idea, no matter what your business may be. Sometimes having the right people on your side is best for everyone.

If you use open source platforms like WordPress users, installing updates as soon as they’re available reduces the risk of attack. Updates could fix vital security flaws, and failing to update could open you to security loopholes and any potential new DDoS prevention tools or techniques. Always keep a keen eye out for the updates for all of your hardware and software.

On the user side of things, paying special attention to your connected devices will help you wade through any potential DDoS attacks on those devices. Also, choose ISPs that provide DDOS mitigation, sign up for security threat alerts about newly discovered zero day vulnerabilities and deploy firewalls to your network.

The key is to be vigilant and keep a keen eye on all of your equipment. Keeping that in mind, you should be safe in the end.