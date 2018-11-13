What are the Top Online Casinos in the UK?

Introduction

Online casinos have fast taken up the spotlight amongst games available on the internet in the United Kingdom. These virtual casinos are pretty much online versions of the regular casinos (mortar and brick casinos.) Online casinos provide an online playing field for gamblers to make wagers and play casino based games through the internet. The rising popularity of online casinos is one that is noteworthy, and worthy of study. Why exactly are these casinos sought-after? Is it because they generally offer odds and payback percentages that are greater than land-based casinos? Or is it because they are easier to access, and play? We’d find out in the preceding paragraphs.

With the presence of a wide variety of online casinos ranging from web-based online casinos, to download-based online casinos, virtual casino games and live dealer casino games, there’s a lot to choose from and there’s quite the freedom of choice for online casino users, an added incentive that just might be one of the reasons for its popularity.

Top Online Casinos in the UK

In the United Kingdom, there are lots and lots of online casinos. Of these many online casinos, a couple of them stand out; online casinos like Betway Casino, Mansion Casino, Dunder Casino, Casumo Casino, Spin Palace, LeoVegas Casino, Casimba Casino, Jackpot City Online Casino, SlotsMillion Casino, Gaming Club, Casino com, etcetera. The list is quite exhaustive. The large number of top online casinos available in the UK alone further amplifies the extent of the popularity of the online game. Here’s a bit of information on a few top online casinos:

Copslots.com: It’s a relatively new casino, but its powered by a cutting edge platform named Jumpman Gaming. Copslots is perfectly designed for mobile gaming and has over 500 online slot games to enjoy with excellent cashback promotions.

Betway Casino: It’s an online casino that can boast of paying out the highest ever online casino price. They provide about 2000 dollars in welcome bonuses, they are licensed in Malta and are verified by eCOGRA. Betway Casino is available on the web and in applications.

Jackpot City Online Casino: This online casino is considered as one of the best casinos around by casino.org, a premier casino review site. They have over 630+ casino game options, great monthly bonuses, and promotions, and their customer support is available 24/7.

Gaming Club: They play the latest slots from Micro-Gaming, have more than 545 casino games, have fast and secure banking options and also have live dealer games.

Ultimately, if diligent research is done, it can be seen that there are specific features common to all these casinos, features like deep casino game selection, superior customer experience, fast cash outs and withdrawals, and a good variety of trusted deposit options to ensure that users can manage their deposits and withdraw their cash out to their preferred banking options. The top ten rated UK online casinos pay out within 24 hours and have no limits of deposits and withdrawals.

The Appeal of Slot Games and Their Addictive Nature – A Blessing or a Curse?

Slot games are very appealing for a good number of reasons; fun graphics, sound effects and themes which make them visually attractive and attention picking. The competitive nature of these games engage the players and cause them to play over and over again. The notion requirement of strategy or complex rules is appealing to many players as it is based solely on luck. These reasons can be summarized into “The thrill of the chase, return on investment, hidden incentives, and the casino experience.”

In the study of slot games, their appeal, and their addictive nature, most researches take a psychological, biological, or even moral approach in profiling these gambling addicts. After all said and done, the real problem might just be the slot machines themselves. There’s a tremendous relationship between gamblers and the technologically sophisticated mechanisms that encourage these people to bet way above their means and more often than not run into debt. In this regard, the addictive nature can be considered a curse.

In life, there are two sides to things, two sides of a coin, the good and the bad. In as much as there’s a downside to a gambling addiction, there are also benefits. Gambling feeds and stimulates local economies, it is a form of entertainment, winning is possible, and thus financial enrichment can be achieved. Gambling further creates a new sort of revenue.

Statistical Record Associated with Online Casinos

From compilations and statistics made available from statisa.com, the following data were made extracted:

Number of online casino accounts at licensed operators – 32.7m

Total funds held in accounts – 941m GBP

The proportion of 25 to 34-year-old online gamblers who follow gambling via the social network – 43%

Gross gambling yields (GGY) in Great Britain

From Arcades – 423m GBP.

From betting – 3.29bn GBP.

From Bingo – 681m GBP.

From casinos – 1.157bn GBP.

From remote – 4.69bn GBP.

From machines – 2.77bn GBP.

As revealed by the UK gambling commission, and as published by casinoguardian.co.uk, the total gross gambling yield of the British gambling online sector had a market share estimated at 34% which represented a 1.5% increase from the period between April 2015 and March 2016. New online casinos are emerging daily, increasing the size of the market and also furthermore the GDP of the industry, hence creating new statistics.

Conclusion

Casinos have established their dominance offline and have also gained ground online. Getting with the program and signing up on an online casino platform is the way to go. Enjoy the many benefits available for players, play a wide variety of games, win some, lose some, make some money and live happily.