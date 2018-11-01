How To Include Technical Skills On Your Resume

Finding the right job is essential for happiness and for good mental health. It can be so frustrating to be turned down time and again for jobs that you know you would be great at. In many cases, this could be down to your resume and the fact that, although you know you have the skills and the talent, what you know just isn’t represented well enough on the document itself. With so many people applying for relatively few jobs, particularly in the technical sectors, being able to show that you have all the required skills (and then some) is vital. Take a look at our guide to help you work out how to do it.

Don’t Exaggerate

Although it’s essential that you include all of your technical skills in your resume, it’s just as important not to over-embellish them. If you do this by, for example, saying that you have expert knowledge in something when you have only used it once or twice, then there could be problems ahead. If you get to interview and can’t back up your claims with experience and information, your interviewer won’t look kindly on you. If you are honest, then you know that when you are called for an interview, you will be able to answer all the questions.

Include Everything

Writing a resume might be a dull job, but it is also crucial if you want to find a great career and get noticed when it comes to applying for work. Something that is very important is to include everything that you know when it comes to technology, no matter how big or small it might seem. Take your time to think through the courses you have taken and the hobbies that you have because even they might be useful. If you understand how to use CircuitStudio to create PCBs, or you are a big fan of coding, you should mention this; you never know when it might come in useful or who you might impress!

Read The Job Ad

A mistake that many people make when writing their resume for a technical job is to send the same document out to every employer regarding every job advert they see. It’s far better to read the job advert extremely carefully and tailor your resume (and covering letter) to the company and the job itself. It means making sure that all the skills that are mentioned within the job ad are in place on your resume along with a concise explanation about how well you can do the role in question.

Not only will this ensure that your potential employer wants to have you in for an interview, but it also means that if the job isn’t right for you, you will realize before you go too far down the application route. That way, you won’t waste your time or anyone else’s.

Once you have included all the details that are required, you can then add everything else. It may simply be a question of changing the order of the skills listed on your resume, but even a little thing like this can make a big difference.