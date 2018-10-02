Astronauts travelling to Mars may suffer serious gastro-intestinal issues

A NASA sanctioned University of Georgetown study reveals that long-distance travel could have very harmful effects on an astronauts gastrointestinal tracts.

Quote from Southwest Wales Argus:

Serious tummy upsets may be one of the greatest obstacles to deep space travel, new research suggests.

Radiation exposure on a trip to Mars or beyond could significantly damage astronauts’ stomachs and intestines, according to the findings.

This is likely to result in long-term functional impairments, such as ineffective nutrient absorption, or cancer.

Scientists made the discovery after exposing mice to low doses of electrically charged iron particles, one of the most harmful forms of galactic cosmic radiation (GCR).