Three Digital Solutions Your eCommerce Business Needs

No matter the size and scale of your eCommerce trading, new tech tools are no longer solely reserved for big businesses. While it used to be a fact that only the largest businesses were able to afford the technologies that could help improve operations, nowadays, the sheer number of resources available means that any business of any size can now take advantage. In the digital era, there is a number of solutions available that your eCommerce business can make use of, and failing to do so could leave your company standing in the dust of your competition. If you want to stay ahead and ensure the best customer experience, then here are the most useful digital solutions that your eCommerce business needs.

Understanding your customers

If you don’t know anything about your customers, then your business is never going to be able to provide what they need. Understanding who your customers are and what they want from you is the only way to ensure that you are providing the best in customer service and building the necessary level of brand loyalty. Using analytics options is the best way to build a better idea of your customers, and there are a number of digital solutions for gaining these insights. The most popular and common one to use is the standard Google Analytics, which is understandable due to the vast amount of information that it provides. However, the social media platforms that you use also have their own analytics insights, and they can all be utilized together to gain a more rounded idea of your customer profiles.

Consumer customization

The companies that succeed are the ones that provide the best in customer service. In a highly competitive business climate, the consumer has complete power, and your business needs to ensure that customer service is a priority at all times. There are many digital solutions to improve levels of customer satisfaction, and customization is just one of the ways to build stronger brand loyalty. The most effective digital solution that provide opportunities to achieve this goal depend on the size of your organization. For example, larger businesses who adopt SAP ERP are able to offer up real time data from a single source. Product suites running on SAP ERP such as those offered by SAP Supplier Omnia eCommerce leverage this functionality and capability to deliver optimum experiences to the customer, whatever the channel.

Social Media management

There’s no disputing the key role that social media plays in the running of an eCommerce business. From improving your SEO rankings to establishing a loyal customer base and expanding your audience reach, social media platforms are unparalleled. However, there are ways to make sure that you are getting the most from whichever social media platforms you use, and learning how to use them is not the challenge that you might expect. Platforms like Hootsuite and Zoho Social allow you to take much greater control of your social media management and will work across platforms so that you do not miss a single comment or mention.

We are in a digital age, and eCommerce is reliant on digital technology. Failing to make use of digital solutions is a mistake that may cause you to fall behind your competitors and lose valuable customers. Ensure that you stay one step ahead of customer expectation by making use of the wide variety of solutions available, and you may be surprised by the benefits that they can provide.