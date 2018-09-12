Building a mirror for any giant telescope is no simple feat. The sheer size of the glass, the nanometer precision of its curves, its carefully calculated optics, and the adaptive software required to run it make this a task of herculean proportions.
The recent castings of the 15-metric ton, off-axis mirrors for the Giant Magellan Telescope forced engineers to push the design and manufacturing process beyond all previous limits.
If you broke one of those, I suspect you’d have bad luck until the sun finally collapses in on itself 🙂
The following two tabs change content below.
I'm an eternal optimist, follow a Buddhist philosophy, geek of many areas, entrepreneur, learning the Chinese language, a die-hard sports fan, love politics and nuclear submarines.
Latest posts by Andy (see all)
- Casting a $20 Million Mirror for the World’s Largest Telescope - September 12, 2018
- Online rummy a game of skill legal to play - June 27, 2018
- How Technology Has Made Investing Easier - June 20, 2018