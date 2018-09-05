Embracing The Cloud Access Security Broker

The cloud has given all of us the ability to do business wherever there’s an Internet connection. Far gone are the days where business owners were concerned about having a computer fast enough to run all of the programs that they need. No more worrying about whether a computer has enough storage space or processing power. There are fewer worries about how a business can continue if a hard drive crashes. The cloud has given all of us the ability to move almost every aspect of business off of on-site computers.

As such, a startling number of businesses are searching for additional options for the security of their data, employees and clients. Alongside physical and on-location software options, cloud based security is becoming increasingly popular due to it’s multitude of security layers it can provide on a constant or as-needed basis. Securing business cloud environments and enforcing the same policies, compliances, and user access can be an extremely difficult challenge for organizations. Cloud Access Security Brokers solve many of the difficult cyber security challenges faced by hybrid infrastructure utilized by today’s businesses. Most have a presence in public cloud with business critical data or services.

There are many reasons in deploying CASB implementations.

Data Security – the management and encryption of data providing layers of security protection.

Threat Protection – to identify and stop threats through CASB virus and malware protection.

Visibility – providing current visibility of the business cloud usage and risk assessment.

Compliance – enables a business with a broad range privacy and support to cloud based applications under a variety of access types.