3 Popular Types of Videos That Businesses Should Use in Content Marketing

Unlike other types of marketing videos, the videos that you use in content marketing shouldn’t be designed to promote your business or its wares. Instead, it should provide content that is useful to viewers while interesting them in the products indirectly.

Because the focus of content marketing is on creating videos that viewers find useful, a good place to start is to identify some of the more popular types of videos and use them as part of your content marketing strategy:

How-to guides

Guides or tutorials that show viewers how to perform a task or action are inherently useful. The popularity of this type of content has not diminished over the years, and it is the perfect type of video for content marketing.

To interest viewers in your products using how-to guides, you should incorporate them in the video and show them being used. In most cases there is no need to do more than that, and you should avoid promoting the product too directly and ensure the guide itself is clear and concise instead.

Expert interviews

Interviewing experts can make for some interesting and compelling content that will carry a lot of weight with viewers. The focus of this type of video should be on providing viewers with unique insights from an expert who is well-known. The more well-known the expert, the more valuable this type of video will be.

Needless to say it isn’t a good idea to promote a product directly or indirectly in this type of video. Instead, it should be used in content marketing to establish a reputation with viewers and provide them with content that they value highly.

Explainer videos

While explainer videos are frequently used nowadays to directly explain a business or its products – at its core these videos can be used to explain any topic whatsoever. For content marketing you may want to use them in a less promotional fashion, and opt to explain topics that are related to your business and the niche that it is in.

The best explainer videos are the ones that are able to deliver information creatively using visuals. Animated explainer videos are extremely popular nowadays, but you could look into other options such as whiteboard videos or even video slideshows such as the ones you can create with Movavi Slideshow Maker (https://www.movavi.com/photo-to-dvd-slideshow/).

Each one of the types of videos listed above tend to be popular with viewers which makes them perfect to act as a foundation for your content marketing. It would be a good idea to explore other types of videos as well, and mix things up a little to see what your viewers respond to.