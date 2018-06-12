5 New Technologies that are Changing Online Gaming

Technologies are changing different aspects of our lives. Gone are the ways where we stuck to the traditional ways of doing things. In this time where technologies dictate the ways we do things, newer ways of doing things we have been doing in a different routine and boring way have sprung and are still springing up. And in most cases, these new technologies tend to bring in great beneficial improvements whenever they happen. No aspect or sector of life is spared from the new technologies happening all around us. So also is the world of online gaming as it is not exempted from the many changes that new technologies are causing.

Let’s objectively take a look at the different new technologies changing the online game from the way we know the online gaming to be. Out of these new technologies we would be looking at the five major ones that have entirely and changed online game outright. We are in the era where new technologies are bringing up discussions about the relation between gambling and big data, and how to name the latter to give players better online gaming experiences.

Below are therefore those 5 new technologies that are real game changers:

The Face Recognition Technology

This is about the best new technology changing online gaming as we know it. Presently, in the world of technology, the facial technology, facial recognition is a really big deal and a game changer. The facial recognition technology uses the 3D scanning technology to scan your face to perform a variety of activities. One, the facial technology could be used to create an avatar that bears a very brilliant semblance with your real self. That could easily add more entertainment to your online game experience. Imagine how happy you would be when you can create avatars or characters that look exactly just like you. In online casino game for instance, you can create a virtual avatar of your lookalike who would help you make gaming moves. This experience gives you the feeling you are literally in the game world itself. When the face recognition technology is used in this way, it encourages your close participation in the game. In some online games, you may use the face recognition technology as a lock feature. In this way, you could use the technology to lock your gaming wallet to give your wallet an extra security. In all, the face recognition technology is one technology that is changing the online gaming world in ways we have never thought possible. No one ever thought the new possibilities the face technology brings could happen as soon as it is happening now.

Voice Recognition

This is another new technologies positively affecting online gaming experience. This is opening newer vistas of gaming experience. Gone is simply the time where every input into has to be done through hands by typing. With the voice recognition technology, inputs can now be made by giving the voice commands. Now, there is no end to the possibilities this technology has brought to online game. Imagine playing an online that is quite adventurous where so many tasks have to be completed. The ease that comes with being able to complete gaming task with voice is simply something that cannot be compared. In the area of online casino gaming, this even promises more gaming fun. This means you can make moves and place bets without having to move your fingertips on your device. Isn’t that just simply amazing! Voice recognition could also revitalize the ways you been playing a particular game. The revitalization could help bring the game to a new state of liveliness. The voice recognition technology could also be used as a security means to access your online gaming account or give your profile a cool personalization.

The Cloud Gaming Technology

Cloud computing technology has not only made a great change to online gaming; it has affected other areas of computing too. With cloud computing, you do not have to worry about having to stack your device or gadget with a bigger capacity memory card. Every heavy file is simply stored in the cloud to help you handle insufficient space issues. With online gaming, cloud gaming technology helps you play online games without downloading any file to your gadgets. Even those it is called online gaming, some games still require you download some necessary files on your gadgets before you can launch the online interface of the game on your gadget. Cloud gaming scrapes all that. The great thing about the cloud computing technology to online gaming is that with freer spaces, the online gaming runs pretty smart, smooth and fast. The cloud gaming technology engenders more gaming experience than you would even imagine until you experience. Cloud computing is made to make computing experiences easier without the restriction of our devices. The cloud computing technology is simply letting the virtual space in the cloud handle all your gaming files for you with an infinitesimal bother of your device’s memory capacity.

The High Definition Graphics Technology

Thanks to high definition graphics technology, online games are now being rendered in picture qualities that marvel the player on end. Imagine playing an online game you may have been used to in 4k graphics. Yeah, your guess is as good as mine; the experience will indeed be indescribably fascinating. This high definition technology is especially wondering when you are playing the online game on a device with a 4k graphics feature.

The Mobile Gaming Technology

The mobile gaming technology has changed the way we play online games. With the mobile gaming technology, we can see a goodbye to the era when online gaming was only built for the desktop. With the online gaming technology, you have mobile accessibility that simply allows you to play your online games wherever and whenever in as much as you have your mobile gadget with you. So many online casinos have adopted this technology to give their players ease of accessibility. You cannot always haul your PC around anyhow as you would your mobile devices like the mobile phone. This restriction is what the mobile gaming has come to change for a better online gaming experience.