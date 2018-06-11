Alexa Skill to Read Your Kindle eBook

I’ve used my Amazon Echo to play my audiobooks from Audible.com, but i just learned Alexa can read your kindle ebook for you as well. You can listen to the text read aloud, however with her robotic inflection it may not be so great; though it is handy.
Example: “Alexa, read me my Kindle book.” Then specify which title
