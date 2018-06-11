Alexa Skill to Read Your Kindle eBook

I’ve used my Amazon Echo to play my audiobooks from Audible.com, but i just learned Alexa can read your kindle ebook for you as well. You can listen to the text read aloud, however with her robotic inflection it may not be so great; though it is handy.

Example: “Alexa, read me my Kindle book.” Then specify which title

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profileMy LinkedIn profile

Andy

I'm an eternal optimist, follow a Buddhist philosophy, geek of many areas, entrepreneur, learning the Chinese language, a die-hard sports fan, love politics and nuclear submarines.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *