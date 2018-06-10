Top casino software to consider when planning to create your own online casino

The online gaming industry is rising fast and it’s believed that in just a couple of years’ time, it will be one of the biggest industries in the world. Due to this, many people are moving in hoping to get their own slice of the cake by becoming casino operators. Running a casino just like any other business needs a shrewd person who does things that retain customers and one of the things is to work with the best casino software providers. All of the best online casinos right now including Novibet Casino work only with the world’s best as these guarantee responsive online casino sites, good casino and game graphics and also enjoyable and convenient in-game features.

Playtech

Playtech currently ranks as the best casino software provider. This company was founded in 1999 growing by leaps and bounds and by 2005 the company was already featured on the London Stock Exchange. Playtech is all about innovation and creativity, it specialises in developing and offering games that usher in new developments in the gaming industry. Emerging casino operators seriously need to consider Playtech as it offers innovative, high-quality games that come with great in play features, games that are user-friendly and also reliable. The mere fact that Playtech runs the platform behind William Hill, Betfred and Euro Grand shows its brilliance.

Micro gaming

Another top casino software provider is Micro gaming. Opening its doors in 1994 and launching the very first online casino several years later, Micro gaming is the oldest in the business. Currently, Micro gaming is the go-to casino software provider for casinos that want to offer live games and/or features. Micro gaming runs over a 100 live casinos and also works with a host of other casinos that also live services. In addition to this, Micro gaming is also known for its transparency and policy of fairness.

Net Entertainment

Slots are one of the most played casino games and if you are looking for a casino software provider that specialises in slot games then Net Entertainment is the place to visit. Net Entertainment managed to make its name with its slots collection that includes the likes of Arabian Nights and Gonzo’s Quest, two of the best slots ever made. Net Entertainment does not limit itself to slots only but also provide other games. However, regardless of the games, you go for from Net Entertainment, one thing that is certain is that you will always get the same top-notch graphics and a realistic gambling experience.

IGT

Another company that made its name creating high-quality slot games is International Game Technology (IGT). IGT has been in business since 1975. The first line of business was building and supplying slot machines to land-based casinos. While it’s still building and supplying slot machines to brick and mortar casinos, IGT recently diversified and is now offering online slot games. The online slot games from IGT are of good quality and they come with entertaining background sounds.