5 Gentle Sports That Can Help You Stay In Shape

We’re constantly being told to get more exercise in order to be more healthy, but for many of us the prospect of going to a gym and working out surrounded by people who can lift an 18-wheeler with their little finger while we struggle to open a tin of soup is frightening.

Thankfully, the gym isn’t the only option when it comes to obtaining the exercise we need to improve our lifestyles. Sports are becoming an ever more popular option for getting American’s active.

If you know you need to do more exercise but can’t bear the thought of pumping iron, then check out these five gentle sports that can help you stay in shape.

Blind soccer

If you are put off the idea of exercising by the thought of people seeing you all uncoordinated, sweaty and struggling then help is at hand. With blind soccer, every player must wear a face mask that renders them blind. Played with less players than actual soccer, the ball has a bell in it to help you locate it and it is a fully fledged Paralympic sport with Brazil the 2016 winners.

Frisbee golf

This sport combines frisbee and golf without the running around after a round disc flying through the air of the former and the dodgy trousers of the latter. Basically, you throw a Frisbee from the tee with the ultimate aim of getting it into a target at the other end with a scoring system similar to golf. It isn’t particularly strenuous and can be a great laugh as your friends Frisbee sails off in completely the wrong direction and into some trees for the 24th time that day.

Pickleball

If you’ve never heard of pickleball, you don’t know what you are missing. It combines elements of three other racquet sports in tennis, table-tennis and badminton and essentially involves hitting a smaller version of a baseball with a table-tennis paddle over a tennis net, all the while being played on a badminton court. It can be played by all ages and abilities and in 2014 was the fastest growing sport in America. Interested? Then make sure you have a look at the Best Pickleballpaddle Reviews to get started with your first paddle.

Swimming

Think of a trip to the swimming pool and you might think of hundreds of people that want to be Michael Phelp’s racing each other up and down in lanes as if it were the Olympic Final. Truth is, swimming isn’t really like that at all. You can go along to your local swimming pool, swim up and down for a bit and then have a rest. It’s a great, fun way to get exercise without having to put much effort into it at all.

Volleyball

Volleyball can give you as a large or a small a workout as you like. You can either throw yourself to the ground and try and win every point or wander around the court getting the ball when you can but not being overly bothered if you can’t. Either way, it’s a great way to exercise and a fun exercise to do if you’re spending a long day at the beach.