Looking to Invest in a 2-in-1 Laptop – How to Find Exactly What You Need and Want

Advances in technology have had an absolutely massive impact when it comes to your home computer. What once was a large clunky machine that took up all kinds of room on a desk has now been compressed into all-in-one machines and laptops that are portable and convenient. If you’ve been on the fence as to whether you want to invest in a new laptop or a tablet, but can’t quite make up your mind, then it may be that the new 2-in-1 models are exactly what you need.

The whole idea behind a 2-in-1 laptop is that it combines the best of both worlds, giving you the size and convenience of a tablet but with the power and capabilities of a laptop. The GPU Nerd Guide has a detailed report of exactly what sets these powerful devices apart from mere laptops or tablets and provides a very convincing argument as to why you would benefit from one.

So, if you’ve just started your browsing and shopping experience for a 2-in-1 laptop and aren’t sure where to begin, here is some helpful information that can help you find the best device for your needs and wants.

Look at the Screen Size

The first thing you will want to be critical of is the screen size. Too small and you’ll be straining to see the screen, whereas too big and the laptop suddenly becomes bothersome to carry around. That perfect in-between size is really up to you, which is why it’s a good idea to check the various models in person and get a feel for them.

What About the Resolution?

The screen resolution is also a big factor in picking the best model. Keep in mind that the higher the resolution, the sharper the image, but the higher the price tag. If you’re looking to stay on budget then you may want to go with a middle of the range model.

How Do You Plan to Use It?

It’s also a good idea to think about how you plan on using the laptop. Will it be for school work, posting on your various social networks, for business use, for word processing, basic internet browsing, watching movies, listening to music, or gaming? The basic models are just that, basic, which means they will be able to handle the simple everyday tasks but things such as gaming and watching movies may not be as enjoyable.

What About the Hinge Mechanism?

This particular point is a very important one as the hinge mechanism is probably going to take quite a beating over time. You want to be sure it is sturdy and durable and that it lets you fold the display with ease.

Making a Sound Decision

By keeping these tips and advice in mind, you’ll be that much more confident when it’s time to shop for a new 2-in-1 laptop, which means you’ll find the perfect model for your needs.