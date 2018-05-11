How to Write a Cover Letter

When it comes to writing the perfect cover letter, there are several things which you need to include. Writing a cover letter is not rocket science and if you can write a regular letter, there is no reason why you can’t write an effective cover letter. When you figure out how to write cover letters, you will be able to do it over and over again for any job application you may make.

#1: Basic Letter Writing

You should start your cover letter off with the basics of letter writing. Begin with your full name and postal address; the person reviewing your cover letter needs to be able to contact you. Include your phone number and email address here, too. After this, write down the date you are writing the letter and then add the address of the person or organization to whom you are sending the cover letter. Even if you are sending your cover via email, adding a postal address looks professional.

When you have got these basics down, begin your letter. Unless you know the name of the person receiving your cover letter, start it off with Dear Sir/Madam – this is the universally accepted way to begin a professional letter. Whilst we are covering the basics of letter writing, ensure you sign your letter off properly –

‘Yours sincerely’ if you have addressed the letter to an individual (i.e. Mrs. Jones)

‘Yours faithfully’ if you have addressed the letter openly (i.e. Dear Sir/Madam)

#2: Content is King

Although getting the basics right is important, what will really sell your cover letter is the actual content it contains. A cover letter is the perfect way to let the recruiter(s) see that you have done your homework about the company, and that you know your stuff.

Ensure that you tailor the content within the cover letter to the company you are sending it to. Generic cover letters just get thrown in the trash; this is a very common mistake which can be fatal to job applications. Keep the content simple and straight to the point – if you can say something in fewer words, do it. Recruiters receive a lot of applications and you will make a better impression if you avoid being superfluous.

#3: Look Online for Resources

The internet is a brilliant resource for finding job-related help and it is one of the primary means the internet is used for. Whether you’re looking for a project manager cover letter pdf or want to find somebody who can help you write your cover letter, you are guaranteed to find help for any job opening online.

Dedicated job sites are a great place to start, however, internet forums such as Reddit have dedicated job boards and there are plenty of Facebook groups which are also dedicated to helping jobseekers optimize their resumés and cover letters. Whatever you do, though, do not copy and paste a cover letter you have found – recruiters will find out!

This simple guide will get you on your way to bagging that job interview. If you have any other tips, let us know in the comments!