Sharp as a Tack: Easy Ways to Avoid Mental Decline

Working on staying sharp should be at the top of everyone’s daily to-do list. Our brains are our greatest tool, but they need regular sharping just like a fine chef’s knife. Some people swear by brain supplements to keep their minds clear, but a recent article by The Washington Post pointed out a lack of scientific proof that these actually do anything. So, then how do we keep our minds working full-speed ahead? By doing things that most of us are already doing – like working out, eating well, getting enough sleep, and exercising your mind! That means:

Working Your Brain like You Would Your Biceps…

Playing Sudoku, learning the guitar, painting, doing puzzles – these are all great ways to stay on the ball by slowing down, delaying, or stopping mental decline. "[Mental training can enhance] reasoning and memory abilities… [and] help increase cognitive processing speed and sharpen reasoning skills," according The Washington Post article mentioned above.

…And Working Your Actual Biceps!

It may feel nice to flop down on the couch after a long day at work, but studies have pointed towards sedentary lifestyles as one of the main culprits behind an estimated one million U.S. cases of Alzheimer’s disease. Pump some iron, twist yourself into a pretzel, run like the wind, or swim like a dolphin – whatever you choose to do, go forth knowing that physical activity is an amazing way to delay or slow down cognitive decline. Keeping your body healthy helps keep your mind healthy!

So, pick up a new hobby like knitting or taekwondo. You'll develop some killer abs, and have some nice new sweaters in time for next winter. Sounds great to us!