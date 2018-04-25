The Two Latest Security Technologies You Need

There are always innovations and evolutions. It’s how we have progressed from being Neanderthals living in caves into the near digital beings that we are becoming. For instance, there are digital records of every single aspect of our life in cyberspace – our banking, medical records, education achievements and failures, parking tickets, even the underwear we buy – everything. The data that there is available in cyberspace is frightening, but it strengthens the need for online security to be optimized to protect us from the breaches that are reported almost daily in the media.

It can be a full-time job managing and detecting cyber-attacks, and for small or medium sized businesses, there is rarely the funds available to support such close monitoring. However, now it is possible to outsource your protection to third parties to ensure that you are fully protected from current threats without the need to break the budget.

In the good old days, there were fewer options to protect your network system, but criminals have upped the ante, and online security has become more complex with the need for fresh tactics to be deployed to regain trust that data is safe. Here are two of the latest security technologies that can be used in the fight against cybercrime.

Cloud Technologies

Businesses have migrated to cloud-based software solutions to give them a more accessible and dynamic environment that promotes collaboration; however, the downside is that this progressive and inclusive way of working has opened new areas vulnerable to security attacks. The security that you choose needs to be cloud-specific – the ‘traditional’ types of data protection are becoming less effective as the needs and requirements have the security systems have evolved.

Businesses use hybrids of data management – physical machines, virtual networks, private and public cloud networks; CASB addresses gaps in data security, but also integrate security across different platforms so that multiple channels can be controlled from one single point.

Deception Technologies

The deception technology market is forecast to be a 2.09 billion-dollar industry by 2021 and is gaining in popularity due to its ability to be so precise; false positives are massively reduced, and the need to triage alerts is minimized. Think of deception technologies as the trail of crumbs that lead to the gingerbread house: the cyber attackers are lured to decoy data – it takes them time to infiltrate and decipher the data allows software to analyze and segregate them.

Users of deception technologies can set traps for hackers with numerous triggering traps to create a minefield of false data to divert the attention and resources of hackers.

Just as technologies develop at an alarming rate, so do the methods with which the cybercriminals use to access the data that we have freely given, and which can be collated for malicious usage. Business leaders must engage with the latest security technologies to ensure that they are better protected against attack – and this means they must actively engage with newer solutions and computing styles to achieve this protection.