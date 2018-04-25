Easy Ways To Make Your Business Secure Online

If you’ve found yourself worried about the online security of your business, then you’re one step closer to tackling the issue. For businesses in the digital age, it’s of vital importance that your security measures online are always a priority, because failing to be aware of the importance can have drastic consequences. The fact remains that despite all of the benefits that technology offers the modern business, there are still criminal elements that will do all they can to gain access to your online services and commit a variety of crimes. So if you’re wondering about the best ways to beat the cybercriminals, then here are the top three ways to optimize your online safety.

Keep data safe

Your company’s data needs to be kept safe and free from the hands of cybercriminals, otherwise the integrity of your company will be compromised, along with your customer’s data. With the new GDPR compliance coming into effect 25th of May, companies within the EU (or who have EU clients) need to undergo a few changes. The best thing to do in this respect, is to speak to a GDPR Consultant, and put the new rules and regulations in place.

Furthermore, you need to speak to your workforce and teach them to use random password generators that you change on a regular basis, have them more awareness when it comes to links and emails, and reduce employee access to sensitive information.

Staff awareness

An effective extra layer of protection is to enforce in your employees the importance of online security. It’s no secret that the majority of data breaches are caused by employees who either choose weak passwords or are naive enough to click on suspicious links in unprompted emails. Having regular security meetings where you can address the changes to your password designation protocols as well as update staff regarding the latest phishing scams, will not only make them safer but also reinforce your commitment to online safety. Stressing the importance of it shows that you take it seriously, and as a result, your staff will start to take it more seriously as well.

Update software and hardware

Updates often feel like an unnecessary delay to your daily workload, but to ignore them is to leave yourself exposed to risk. The majority of software and hardware updates are made specifically to counter the latest online threats, so procrastination when it comes to your updates can be very dangerous. This extends from your OS programs right up to your hardware systems, with Firewalls being one of the key areas of focus. However, many businesses on the cutting edge are taking the opportunity of Firewall upgrades to replace the outdated tech with something more robust, which is where SonicWall technology comes in. SonicWall firewalls are the latest weapon in the fight against cybercrime, with models like the SonicWall NSA 4600 able to offer optimum levels of Anti-Malware and much more. For businesses that want to protect their systems as much as possible, the SonicWall is the most secure product on the market, and worth upgrading to.

For any business with an online presence, security should be at the forefront of your business strategy, and failing to take it into account and address the most recent issues is the fastest way to damage your bottom line and your business reputation.