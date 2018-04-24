FIFA 18 REVIEW: THE DRAWBACKS

FIFA 18 finally came out late last year and the wait for everyone’s favorite football simulation game ended. It is however not all rosy with the latest edition and not everyone is having a smooth ride playing it. The game developed by EA Sports has some issues which in some cases, literally, kill it and the hype that awaited its release. Described below is a list of some of the most common problems you will experience in FIFA 18 and how to go around them and enjoy your game:

Invisible players when playing in online mode

It has not been an issue with the latest edition, but it is a problem common with FIFA games so may occur sooner than you expect. Players going invincible is usually caused by a patch and can be resolved by updating the game.

Sudden exits from the Ultimate Team

If your game unexpectedly exits the Ultimate Team mode, first disable background apps as they may be interfering with the game. In most instances, Skype and antivirus programs interfere with the running of the game. In case that fails, try updating the game. Disabling the Origin in-game feature might help if the problem persists.

Non-functioning controller

In case your FIFA 18 controller starts malfunctioning, you can either update the controller’s drivers or delete your current profile and create a new one.

FIFA 18 crashing on launch

This is one of the major flaws of the game. If the game crashes during launch, you might need to change the compatibility mode to Win7. On the properties tab on the FIFA app, select compatibility and then change the compatibility mode option to Win7.

Blank screen

Blank screens (black screens) on FIFA 18 are best resolved by updating the PC’s graphics cards drivers. Actually, this is more of a device problem than a flaw in the game because even this Gameboy Kiosk For Sale experiences the same issue in PCs with older graphics interface.

Unsuccessful attempts at connecting to EA servers

If your FIFA 18 can’t connect to EA servers, you can reboot your router, ensure the game is not on firewall’s block list or make sure that EA servers are running.

FIFA 18 won’t start

If the game won’t start on launching, try running it as an administrator, assuming your PC meets the minimum requirements for the game.

The resolution keeps changing on start up

You can save your preferred resolution by going to the setup file (fifasetup.ini) and adding your preferred resolution height and width and saving. The game should launch with the saved resolution on the next start up.

Poor graphics display

Option 1: Update the PC’s graphics drivers.

Option 2: disable background apps and then, in the Task Manager, set the game in High Priority

Option 3: If you use Nvidia GPU on your PC, set the power management mode to Maximum Performance.

Error when connecting to the Ultimate Team

Most players have been hit with a “We are sorry but there has been an error connecting to FIFA 18 Ultimate Team” at one point or another when trying to connect to the Ultimate Team. Try updating the game to see if the error message goes away.

Unable to get past pre-match training

If the match won’t start and is constantly stuck on pre-match training, it was messed by previous squad updates which interfered with the game’s boot IDs and players. Deleting your current squad and letting the game download new squad can resolve the issue.

