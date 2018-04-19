Online Casinos Launch Next Big Innovation: Movie Tie-in Games

In the wide world of casino gaming, there’s only one thing that really matters: getting people to have as much fun as possible. In a physical casino, that means cheap drinks, welcoming staff and everything you need to have a good time. Online though? Things are a little different.

We live in a world of instant distraction and, for those companies operating online casinos, the challenge isn’t just getting customers to visit, it’s getting them to stay and come back, time after time.

Over the years, they’ve gotten pretty good at it, introducing hooks like welcome and deposit bonuses, free spins, cash rewards and free money bonuses, all of which have dramatically improved the online casino experience

But there’s one area that online casinos like Betfair casino are increasingly exploring to attract more players than ever before: the movie tie-in slot game.

Typically reserved for games consoles, movie tie-in games aren’t a rarity but, in the online casino world, they most certainly are. It’s a huge new innovation and a sign that the industry has reached a point of mainstream popularity that major movie studios can trust in.

There are dozens of these games, each bringing a unique twist to established gaming formulas, using hugely popular and influential movies as the basis for their gameplay. Popular games include:

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Batman Begins

Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice

Top Gun

Gladiator

Justice League

The Matrix

RoboCop

Dirty Dancing

Monty Python & the Holy Grail

Superman the Movie & Superman II

Man of Steel

Green Lantern

King Kong

Pink Panther

As you can see, the range of games available is quite spectacular, covering everything from major blockbuster hits like Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice (which took over $874m at the box office) to iconic comedies like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Monty Python & the Holy Grail. Then, there’s the inclusion of classics like King Kong and Dirty Dancing, movies which you might not assume would lend themselves to a casino game adaptation.

Clearly, there’s a concerted effort to open up the world of exciting casino games not only to those who’ve played them all along but also to those who might have been intimidated or simply not interested in them before. By expanding the player base, online casinos can generate significantly higher jackpot sums, which, in turn, attracts yet more gamers to the website.

It’s a clever strategy and it reflects the broader movement amongst online casino operators to ramp up innovation within their gaming offerings. Take, for example, poker. Traditionally played only one or two ways in a physical casino, online casinos can offer lots of different ways to play, with custom rulesets that make the experience of playing poker online that much more exciting.

Because there’s no limit to the number of people who can access the casino at any given point, online casinos can introduce new games and ideas at a rate which physical casinos simply can’t keep pace with. It’s why online casinos are racing ahead and why we’re more than likely to see more amazing innovations in the weeks, months and years to come.