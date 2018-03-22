AFL UPDATE: League removes pre-game warm-up

The AFL recently announced that they would be removing one of the pre-game warm-ups. When there is no curtain-raiser involved, team will be allotted a 90-minute window for ‘individual on-field player access’ (and 30 minutes when there is a curtain-raiser). These warm-ups are only allowed up until 30 minutes before the opening bounce to allow home teams to carry on with their 15-minute fan events.

Players and coaches spoke out about possibly not having time to acclimate to new pitch conditions. These issues were addressed, but teams will still not be allowed to have extended warm-ups before a match, those of which typically take about 45 minutes. Often times, there were support staff present alongside team members and coaches, requiring up to 100 people to be present on the grounds.

