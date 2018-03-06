Tips For Anyone Running A Startup

Your startup needs strong leadership if it’s going to not only survive but thrive in the business world. You’ll quickly get swallowed up by your competition if you’re lazy or slow with your approach. It’s time to accept that you’re going to have to dedicate a lot of time, money and effort into making sure you succeed.

Don’t get sucked into thinking you have to tackle all your initiatives at once. You need to focus your energy on a few main goals to start. There are a couple of tips that will point you in the right direction and help you achieve what’s most important so you can bring your business to another level.

Customer Service Matters

Your clients should always come first when running a startup. It’s easy to get caught up in what you’re doing internally, but that’s not what’s going to move the needle for you. All of your employees have to be customer service focused on their interactions and be willing to go the extra mile for loyal clients who give you steady business. Make sure you have a solid customer service department and that everyone in the company understands what to do if faced with a client who has a question or complaint.

Take the Hiring Process Seriously

It’s easy to be tempted to hire friends or family members and people you know when running your own startup but do so with caution. What will be better is for you to hire a human resources director and work with this individual to screen applicants and interview the ones who meet the criteria. Put a process in place like there would be at any other company and make sure you’re bringing onboard the right people who not only have the skills to perform their job duties but also fit in well with the culture.

Reward your Employees To Keep them Satisfied

If you want happy employees, you have to reward them on a consistent basis. One idea is to take them to the Indianapolis Escape Room for a teambuilding activity if they’ve been exceeding your expectations in the office. It’s a fun, interactive and challenging opportunity to get away from work for a little while. They’ll have to put their heads together to figure out the puzzles and make their way through the challenging obstacles. Other ideas for rewarding your employees include monetary incentives, group lunches and extra days off.

Understand what your Competition is Doing

You need to know what your competition is up to and not have your head in the sand if you want your startup to go places. It’s smart to have a good handle on what they’re doing that’s working and any plans for the future that may be of interest to you. Try to get ahead of their rollouts and launches so you can steal some of their customers and be seen as the innovators. Don’t get lazy and sit around waiting for your opposition to take the lead when you’re capable of doing so if you simply put your mind to it and utilize your resources appropriately.

Launch A Website & Blog

Two ways to quickly get in front of your target audience are to launch a website and blog. It will allow you to instantly draw the right kind of attention to you and provide your customers with the information they desire. Be sure to include pricing, contact information, and benefits of using your products or services on your website. In addition, use your blog to put your startup in the best possible light and present yourselves as the experts in your industry. Your customers will appreciate the educational information your blog provides and be more likely to turn to you when they’re in need of what you’re selling.

You Need A Social Media Presence

Not only do you need a website and blog, but you should also be on social media. Launch company pages from the platforms where your customers are spending the most time. Designate an employee who’s in charge of managing your accounts and making sure they’re consistently updated. Post information, photos, and run contests to keep your audience engaged and visiting your pages. Start tracking metrics and measuring your results to understand better what’s working and what’s not.

Don’t Spread yourself too Thin

As the owner of the company, it’s important to take care of you and attend to your personal needs. It’s tempting to want to take on a bunch of projects and initiatives all at once, but doing so is only going to leave you feeling drained. It’s better to meet a few goals and do the work well than it is to put a lot on your plate and partially finish them. Create a work-life balance where you can attend to your business and still fit in exercise and family time when you wish. One way to not spread yourself too thin is to write down all your obligations and keep a calendar of responsibilities and events so you can easily see when it’s getting to be too much.

Ask for Help when you Need it

Although you’re a small business and the responsibility of running the company falls on your shoulders, it doesn’t mean you have to do it all alone. Ask for help when you need it from a trusted colleague or a professional mentor. Bounce ideas off of each other and learn from those who have already developed and grown a startup of their own. Having a small business doesn’t mean you need to be a one-person show and stress yourself out. Know what you don’t know and where to get assistance when you’re feeling stuck.

Conclusion

Managing your own business is an accomplishment to be proud of and one that requires a lot of time and dedication. Don’t let all your hard work go to waste by ignoring what it is you need to be doing next. Use these tips so you can move forward with confidence and quickly find success with your startup.