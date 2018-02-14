Quick Guide to Online Casino Bonuses

Sometimes we start to feel a little overwhelmed when learning the ropes of a new favorite past time. When it comes to online gambling though, things don’t have to be complicated! Casino bonuses may deal with algorithms, but you don’t have to be a genius to understand them. Some bonuses have no strings attached and some require a specific wagering requirement to be met. You have to play to figure out what you prefer!

So, let’s take a look at some examples of common bonus types…

Welcome Bonuses

Welcome bonuses are typically given on your first few deposits. These are a great way for new players to get the ball rolling to start making big wins. The first deposit typically has the biggest reward (like an amazing 200% match deposit up to a certain amount, for example) while subsequent deposits have lower bonus levels.

Deposit Bonus

These types of bonuses are pretty self-explanatory. Once a player makes a deposit, a bonus is unlocked! These almost always include a certain percentage of the deposit being matched (e.g. 25% match deposit bonus up to EUR25). These bonuses do require that you wager a certain amount depending on how much you play.

Free Spins

Next, we have everyone’s favorite bonus – free spins! The two common types of free spins are completely free spins and deposit triggered spins. Completely free spins don’t have any kind of requirements, while deposit triggered spins require a minimum deposit to unlock them.

Cash rewards

Cash rewards are also great! They’re always completely free and get sent directly to your account. You have the choice of withdrawing these funds or using them to keep playing and winning.

Free Money Bonus

Free money bonuses are very similar to cash rewards but differ in one simple way. Instead of being completely free to use them as you want, you must observe the wagering requirement to use them.

For new players, there is still a lot to learn about the ins-and-outs of online casino gambling, but there is no way to learn then by getting online and racking in those fun bonuses! If you want to learn more about online casinos visit the website Dreamz. This is a great site for not only playing, but also for learning about bonuses, slots, live casino games, and more. Remember, the more you play, the better sites like Dreamz can cater your gaming experience to your personal preferences.

Now that you are familiar with some of the most common bonus types, you’re ready to get online and start winning. Happy gaming!