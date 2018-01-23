Four Movies for Novice Betting Fans: You Will Find Them Useful!

Fans of betting like to find out more and more information, by watching matches of their favourite teams, by following information and tips on wagering, and visit BettingSiteZ.co.uk or other sites dedicated to betting news and tips. There is one more source of information, especially for novice bettors who want to soak the atmosphere of the gambling activity and find out why it is so infectious. Even though online wagering is now predominant, because of the convenience and of the diversity available, getting an idea of how gamblers act in real life situations is extremely useful, instructive, and gives food for thought. Many aficionados of gambling know that their passion gives them more than money, and perhaps that is what attracts so many viewers to watching movies themed on wagering and gaming, again and again.

Movies show the gambling activity in an emotional way

Movies are dedicated to showing personalities and making viewers sit on the edge of their seats when emotions are in full swing. Gambling associated emotions are among the strongest ones, as many fans of sports gambling online can testify. There are movies with different endings, and you cannot predict how things will develop. That is why watching movies telling gamblers ‘stories is fascinating. Emotions associated to watching help to notice and retain in memory small details of the gambling activity. These details can be useful while engaging in gambling online.

When underhand practices are shown in movies, watching is useful as well. Fair gambling is a supreme principle in the online space, so it is informative to see how gamblers resorting to unfair means will be punished, or if they get away, what remorse haunts them. The gamblers’ decisions raise questions about how things would develop in real life in such cases.

Having ups and downs, which the characters in them go through, happens to many people in real life. But when developments are associated with gambling, especially with poker, they make experiences special. That is what fans of wagering know very well from their own experience. The goals of excelling in wagering intertwine with real life goals, not only in movies, but in life as well.

Now let us list just four of the movies themed on gambling, and give a summary of each of them. These are movies that came out at the turn of the century, or in the past decade or so. They have become household names with zillions of betting and gaming fams worldwide.

“Rounders”, 1998

Well, some people can pay for their education by gambling, which is putting the money won to good use. That is what happens to one of the main character in this movie, Mike. “Rounder” means a player travelling around in the search of games with high stakes. In fact, there are two friends who look for high stakes in poker games, because they have large debts that they have to pay off. One of them, a law student and a poker player with talent, has a dream: he want to play in the World Poker Series. So he must move up in stakes, but that can be risky, as it turns out. The other friend is a hustler, which means he resorts to dishonest tactics.

Towards the end of the movie, Mike manages to guess his opponent’s hand in a game of poker, by noticing his repeated behaviour which comes helpful, and manages to outplay him.

This is a movie for fans of the Texas Hold’em game. In it, viewers can watch the poker strategy being formed and applied, how you can notice a lot in your opponent’s behaviour, and soak in the emotions associated with this game.

“Bookies”, 2003

Is it a better decision to start your own betting activity, rather than do betting? The decision three students take comes after a period of bad luck in gambling. Being unsuccessful, they arrive at the conclusion that it is only bookies which stand to win. Their fellow students are the ones they turn to, to make them their customers. But they don’t want to do that openly, so they ask bettors to place the betting money in books in the library where one of the students works.

Piling money, the newly fangled bookies find out the implications of the risks. One of them becomes a drug addict, and they are all under suspicion: the entire college suspects what they do. From close friends they become estranged, and drift apart.

Often movies show what real life teaches gamblers: you have to pay for underhand gambling.

“High Roller”, 2003

The other title of this movie is “The Stu Ungar Story”. It is exciting to learn that it is based on the life of a professional poker player. The main character has flashback moments to his earlier experiences. Being the son of a bookie, he himself becomes a poker player. Gambling success does not match success in personal life, so he dedicates himself to the game. He wins for the third time in a main event in the World Poker series, but a year later he passes away.

Stu Ungar is one of the most gifted poker players of all times, and his talent and his achievement in poker prove how important it is to be dedicated to what you do.

”The Gambler”, 2014

What can you do when you have amassed a large debt? That is what happens to the main character in this movie. To deal with the predicament, consolidate his debt, he makes mistake after mistake. Instead of taking a sober decision, he sinks deeper and deeper into his demise.

Finally, the debtor and the people he owes money to meet on neutral gambling grounds. The risk the main character takes is huge: he stakes the amount he owes to the two people on just one roulette spin. Fortunately, he wins. Being now moneyless, he can breathe freely, for he has no debt any more. But what would have happened if he had lost on that fateful spin? Viewers can ask themselves if they would take such a risk.