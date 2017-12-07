Know These Facts and Get Ready To Play Pool Rummy Tournaments Online

There are no doubts about rummy being a favourite among card game lovers across the world. In India, rummy is synonymous with card games. Online rummy has been a game changer of late. The availability of 13 card rummy variants such as Points, Pool and Deals rummy with several interesting and lucrative offers, promotions and rewards, has rendered a celebration time for rummy revelers to enjoy the game up to the hilt. Many rummy sites India offer the 3 variants of 13 card rummy or the classic Indian rummy.

With Pool rummy, you push your opponents beyond the stipulated points chosen at the beginning of the game. The game continues until all players cross the stipulated points except one player who is declared the winner.

Number of Players

Pool rummy is played with 2 players or 6 players. Either 1 or 2 decks of standard 52 cards with printed joker(s) respectively are used depending on the number players playing the game. There are again 2 variations in Pool rummy – the 101 points and the 201 points. When you play rummy online, the objective of Pool rummy is to push your opponents beyond the 101 or 201 points based on which variations you would have decided upon at the start of the game.

How to play Pool rummy

All the cards in the deck along with the printed jokers are used for the game. Pool rummy can be played either with the printed jokers alone or by picking a wild card joker in addition to the printed jokers. At the start of the game, each player is dealt 13 cards. As they play rummy, they have to meld the cards into sets and sequences.

Sets and sequences

Rule 1: You have to meld minimum 2 sequences with one sequence being a pure sequence and the second sequence being an impure sequence. In online rummy, if you do not use joker(s) in melding a sequence, then such sequence is called a pure sequence.

Rule 2: You could meld the second sequence could be melded with or without the use of joker(s).

Rule 3: You could meld the remaining cards into sets and sequences.

Drop situation

Initial drop: Drops are available in rummy online. In Pool rummy, if the cards dealt at the beginning are incompatible to form sets and sequences, then you could go for an initial drop which would fetch you very minimal points.

Middle drop: In case the cards continue to be unfavourable to meld sequences and sets you could opt for a middle drop and the points penalized would be slightly more than the initial drop.

Point’s calculation and the winner

Pool rummy is a series of games where all the players are pushed to either 101 or 201 points limit. All the face cards carry 10 points and the remaining according to their values. If you

are successful in melding the cards your score will be zero and if you fail it will be based on the cards you hold. The player who does not cross the 101 or 201 points is declared the winner.

Conclusion

Play rummy and enjoy all the variants of rummy and see yourself master the game.