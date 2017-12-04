Seducing a Printer – The Seedy World of Japanese Sim Advertising

Just about everyone who has owned a computer or gaming system has delved into the world of Sims. While we may deny it, most of us have spent precious many hours creating the ideal city, neighbourhood and family in a virtual word where we are masters of our own universe. The only time we could break from the game was to try our luck with casino games and pokies New Zealand. Then came the introduction of dating Sims. Once we had all had our fill of creating the perfect city or climbing the ranks in business, we were left with just one sim world left to conquer, the world of love.

Dating Sims – The Real Truth

When dating Sims first hit the market, they were so novel, so unique that everyone wanted to have a go in finding their ideal soulmate or latest hook-up. Whatever happened from thereon out is anybody’s guess as the world of dating Sims regressed into a seedy underworld of creepiness and dark desires. In hindsight, we should have seen it coming. Given the fact that the average person playing Sims is sorely lacking in practical dating experience, the in-game scenarios can get a bit weird, and as Super Mario has gotten weird recently too, the Sims seem to have raised the bar even further.

Machine Loving

Just when you thought dating Sims couldn’t possibly get any weirder, along comes Brother, the Japanese printer company with a novel advertising idea. Now the world of advertising has crossed a few lines over the years with obscene billboards, puerile television ads and even human advertising; but it all pales in comparison to Brother’s idea of being able to date a printer. That’s right folks, whether it is a genius move or just another wayward effort to drum up business, the fact is that you can now enter a dating sim, seduce, date and hook up with a printer. I have heard of machine love, but this is going a bit far.

The sim game, developed by Brother takes place where all fledgling romances take place of course, in high school. The printer, who is aptly named Bro-dan is the new kid who just transferred in and is catching the eye of every horny teenager in class. To be fair, the game is really a Japanese advertisement and we aren’t really sure what is going on half the time, since the language barrier is hard to cross. What we do know, is that the idea is to try and seduce a DCP-J952-ECO Brother printer.

Unboxing Your Printer

The advertainment for the game displays images of the printer being unboxed in a rather sexually revealing manner, if you like digital switches and LCD screens over knobs and buttons I suppose. Being a dating sim game, the game is even stranger than it sounds, mixing our desire to marry technology with our love lives. Perhaps it is taking things a little too far. Or perhaps it is the best marketing strategy ever invented? It depends on how you choose to engage with your printer.

Assuming the game/advertisement is more of a novelty than realistic attempt at a game, we can run with the idea of perhaps using the idea of seducing a printer as a way to dispel our beliefs that printers are the enemy. How many of us have sworn, threatened and even begged with our printers to work? If we just got to know them a bit better, they might have been more accommodating.