The Yes’s and No’s of a Good Business Email Signature

Sending an email is our modern day’s version of posting a letter. The biggest difference being that one costs money and takes time and the other is nearly instant! But because an email is a relatively new means of communication, the old rules for writing a letter aren’t exactly the same for writing an email. Sure, you have your greeting, body, and your sign off, but have you even considered your email signature!? It’s a bit more complicated than just signing your name these days – but don’t worry! This guide will help you navigate your way to a truly stunning and professional email signature.

What makes a good email signature?

Obviously, the most important part of an email signature is your contact information. Include things like your cell number, office number, company website, and alternate emails. A great signature also makes use of the fact that people find color photos that include people’s faces to be quite memorable. You’re more likely to be the first person a client thinks of if they know both your name and face!

The easiest way to create a great email signature is by using a template from a signature generator, like https://www.zippysig.com. This site lets you input all your info into an HTML editor and spits out a signature that stays sleek and consistent no matter how many times you need to tweak it in the future. If you’ve ever tried tweaking something in HTML then you know that it can drive you to the brink of insanity. Save yourself a lot of trouble and use an email signature generator!

What makes a bad email signature?

Deciding to go at it alone and create your own HTML email signature is really just asking for disaster. Consistency is key, and one small mistake could mean that that signature you worked on for hours looks completely jumbled everywhere other than your computer. When this happens, it is not unusual to want to throw your computer out the window.

Some other things you should avoid are including an image of your actual signature and additional messages that have nothing to do with your profession. It will only serve to crowd up an otherwise well formatted and elegant email signature. Including an image of your real signature comes off as odd, and adding a message about ignoring typos because you are on your iPhone comes off as lazy. Stick to the tips listed above and you won’t have any of these issues!

But now, on to the biggest NO…

Never use crazy colors and flashy fonts! There is no better way to make someone feel like they’ve been transported back to 1997 than a rainbow-colored Comic Sans email signature. Another big offender is the “inspirational quote-r”. You may think you’re jazzing up the bottom half of your email, but all you’re really doing is presenting yourself in an unprofessional light. This is obviously not your end game, so avoid doing these things at all cost.

Bottom Line

Following these tips will not only make you look professional and polished, but also memorable. Your email signature not only represents you, but also the company you work for. A professional signature tells your client that you are capable and competent. Using a professional email signature generator is the best and easiest way to make sure you promote yourself and your business in the best, most professional way possible!