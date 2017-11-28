Tech billionaires spent $170 million on a new kind of school — now classrooms are shrinking and some parents say their kids are ‘guinea pigs’

Business Insider is reporting-

Silicon Valley’s idea of education: “Some parents say that AltSchool, which charges $27,000 for tuition, uses students as “guinea pigs” for testing new modes of teaching and offers screen time instead of human instruction.”

Via – @leolaporte

#FirstWorldProblems

