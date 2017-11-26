The Switch to Outdoor LED Lighting Has Completely Backfired

Figures…

Cities have been switching to LEDs for outside lighting to save money. However, regions now run *more* light at night, consuming greater energy than before and increasing light pollution.

Check gizmodo for the gory details.

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profileMy LinkedIn profile

Andy

I'm an eternal optimist, follow a Buddhist philosophy, geek of many areas, entrepreneur, learning the Chinese language, a die-hard sports fan, love politics and nuclear submarines.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *