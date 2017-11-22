When did Online UK Sports Betting get so popular?

You may not believe this due to its current popularity, but betting is just starting to truly expand its reach and popularity in the UK. This is because online betting is a still relatively new (and totally awesome) option for sports lovers.

It’s probably safe to say that the popularity of online UK betting sites really came up when internet started popping up in homes. But before online betting was even a glimmer in a shop owner’s eye, there were over 16,000 physical betting shops around the UK. It seemed like everyone and their mother was running a shop. With the onset of home internet connections, those numbers found themselves dwindling quickly.

From that moment on, using these UK sites transformed betting into a super convenient and easy task that could be done from the comfort of one’s own home. Once Wi-Fi, tablets, and smart phones became more common, the ability to bet from home turned into the ability to bet from anywhere you had a stable internet connection (and a great betting site). Nothing beats that kind of convenience – not even the sense of community spending an afternoon at the betting shop once brought.

It seemed as if overnight most physical betting locations in the UK had online sites or faded into the background. At the same time, new bookmakers also popped up, adding to betters’ online options. The increased revenues were more than enough to spark the birth of a ton of new online UK betting sites. The growing interest and demand from sports betters was one of the many things that helped push legislations into keeping up with these new market changes and demands. On top of all this, international sites jumped on the online betting train and started offering UK betters even more options.

Online betting may still be a relatively new concept, but it has squarely set itself up as the go to method for sports betters looking to win big with an added convenience. This method of betting isn’t going anywhere any time soon!