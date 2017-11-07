Three Non-Law Related Skills It Is Good to Have If You Want to Start Your Own Law Firm

If you have been working as a legal practitioner for a while and feel that the next step in your career is to open up your own law firm, it can be a prospect that is both exciting and a little daunting. While you may have a lot of confidence in your abilities as a lawyer, starting a successful law firm requires a lot of additional things on the business side that you may not have had a lot of exposure to in your career to date.

Happily, there are lots of resources that can help you learn and gain these skills, as well as companies like Lawbiz who specialize in the business side of law firms and help you run a law firm more effectively. But, where should you focus your efforts to get the best skills to help your new law firm thrive?

Financial Management

One of the key parts of managing any kind of business is the financial side. Having the ability to set a budget, manage your cash flow and account for your overheads, as well as set your pricing and payment schedules, is absolutely essential to business success. While you can hire a professional accountant to deal with things like taxes, when it comes to your business strategy and the day to day running of your finances – for instance deciding whether or not to invest in new software or hire more people – you’re a lot better off if you’ve picked up these skills.

Marketing

Every business needs to promote itself, especially at the start when they need to win their first customers or clients. For a new law firm, this is crucial. Knowing about marketing strategies and how to best use different styles of advertising can help you launch your new firm successfully and win business from your target market. Social media, traditional media, and your website’s SEO all play a part in this, so learning about these fields can give you a real boon.

Human Resources

A final good skill set to work on is HR. As the owner of the law firm, you will need to be able to effectively hire people, manage things like appraisals and benefits packages, and all of the other things that come along with being a boss. If your team becomes large enough, you may want to hire an HR specialist to cover these things. However, even then you will need good management skills when it comes to people. If you have already been in a managerial or supervisory role in your current firm, this may help, but you may still need to learn some things about other related areas such as recruitment and interviewing.

These skills, on top of what you already have behind you as someone who knows the legal industry and your own legal niche, should enable you to build an effective and successful law firm and run it without too many surprises.