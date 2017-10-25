What Exactly is an Online “Pokie”?

If you’ve tried your hand at online gambling, we’re pretty sure you’ve ran into the word pokie once or twice. If you don’t already know what it is you may be wondering why it keeps popping up on your favorite online gambling casino sites. Contrary to what it sounds like, it’s not when you poke a Facebook friend to tell them about an awesome new online casino you found; nor is it an adorable nickname for a small porcupine. A pokie is simply the shortened version of the word “poker machine” (coined by our friends in the southern hemisphere). These online pokie sites are not limited to just slots, the term is often a catchall for a full online casino experience; video poker, roulette, baccarat, even scratch cards – you name it, these sites have it!

But what if you live in New Zealand where gambling sites operating within the country are not legally allowed to offer their services to you? Don’t worry, you’re still covered! Tons of online gambling enthusiasts have done the leg work needed to compile thorough lists of top-quality sites in order to help kiwi players. These lists only contain sites that are well-tested, safe, and known to offer big payouts. Many sites even offer players the ability to play and bet using New Zealand dollars, taking some steps out of their online gambling banking experience.

So, how do these enthusiastic and dedicated list makers collect all this information? They personally test each of their recommended sites and write in-depth reviews about every aspect, ranging from game variety to licensing information. You know that when you play on one of the reviewed pokies listed on these online gambling casino sites that you are making a safe and well-informed gaming decision. Good luck and happy gaming!