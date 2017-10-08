A roulette system is essentially a method you use to improve your chances of winning at roulette. They are typically mechanical rules that tell you when and where you should be betting. Roulette has the most strategies out of any casino game, but roulette players still find themselves losing regularly. Here’s a look at the facts and fictions of roulette systems so you play with only the best roulette systems.

Fact: Your Previous Spin has No Bearing on the Next One

If you were to spin the roulette wheel a hundred times, there would be no difference in the odds of landing red or black. Check out the spin history for yourself and try to find a streak of red or black, along with single appearances of red or black. You’ll find the odds don’t change. Just because the wheel landed on black a few times doesn’t mean that it’s going to again.

Fact: Roulette Wheels do not “Even Out” in the Long Term

If you were to look at a lot of spins you would see that there is a reasonably even number of reds and blacks. So it might make logical sense to assume if more reds were showing up it would be prudent to bet on black and take advantage of the roulette wheel “evening out”. As we said before, the roulette wheel is not a conscious entity. There’s a small chance that the wheel is defective and causing one color to show up more than the other, but even in that situation it would be more prudent to bet on the color that shows up more.

Fiction: Changing your Bet Improves your Odds

Changing the size of your bet is called “progression”. Progression calls for you to increase your bet if you lose and decrease it after you win. Remember that changing the size of your bet doesn’t influence the odds of your chances of success. What you’re really doing here is protecting your profits and increasing your chances of walking away with a win.

Fiction: There are “Streaks” in Roulette you can Use

Even if you use a random number generator you’ll find there are times when the same number appears a few times in a row. It’s a matter of statistics. Such a streak is inevitable and bound to happen at some point. The odds of a number appearing three times in a row are 1 in 50,653. The odds of a number appearing twice, followed by a separate number, are also 1 in 50,653. Remember that the odds are always the same.

Conclusion

Many roulette systems like to make claims, but the best roulette systems understand that it isn’t possible for you to improve your odds. A roulette wheel is an inanimate object. It doesn’t have conscious thought and it doesn’t play by the rules that your logical brain applies to it. Understand this, make smart bets, and know when to walk away, and you can see success at the roulette wheel.