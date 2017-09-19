How MOBAs Are Luring Hardcore PC and Console Gamers Into the Mobile Gaming Sphere

There has long been the perception that mobile games are just not as good or as ‘serious’ as the games we play on consoles and PCs. Perhaps it is because of all those social media games like Farmville, or the ‘4 Pictures, 1 Word’ style puzzle games your aunts like to play, but mobile gaming has a really bad rap among hardcore gamers. However, there are a few genres in the mobile gaming market that have helped more established gamers begin to enjoy the mobile platforms and look forward to their ‘dead time’ out and about, for instance commuting, so they get some free time to play them. Of these, MOBAs (multiplayer online battle arenas) are probably the most popular.

Here are some of the qualities a good MOBA, like Arena of Valor, a popular game you can find out about at https://mobilegamerhub.com/arena-of-valor/, have included to make serious gamers pay attention:

Rich Character Builds

MOBAs are not unique to mobile devices, and have been played on PCs online for years. They are now becoming a big deal on mobile, partly because the technology is starting to allow equally fun and interesting gameplay, even with the unusual control systems that have to be created for touch screen devices. However, one of the most appealing things about this style of game has always been the diversity and richness of the character builds a player can create. Choosing from interesting classes that have a role in a group or are well equipped for one on one combat is interesting and fun, and allows players to build up their roster of playable characters much as they would in PC or console games of this nature.

Great Social Features

When you play on console or PC, you do of course have chat options within the game you are playing if you are enjoying an online gaming experience. However, these do tend to be even better on mobile games, as they are built around being used on communication devices. Whether you play mainly with people you know or strangers the games match you to, communication and social features tend to be exceptional on the big name mobile MOBAs.

Good Bragging Rights

Almost anything you can play online has visible achievements and stats, and league tables you can use to see how you compare to other players. However, this is also an area where mobile gaming really excels, due to the large community and the ease of incorporating things like gamer stats and worldwide performance tables into your interface. If you enjoy playing for glory or to beat other players, it is rarely more satisfying than on mobile MOBA style games.

While mobile gaming is a long way off of being able to replace PC or console gaming in the hearts of serious gamers, games like MOBAs have really made it a lot more enticing, and perhaps won a lot of us over when we aren’t at home.