Building a new IT career with Online Courses

Starting out in a new career can be daunting, especially in the field of IT. There’s a constant uphill battle of staying up to date with the latest technology, as well as staying up to date with the latest certifications. The key to an IT career is to continually learn, as those who don’t, get left behind in the dust of the knowledge thirsty millennials that are taking the tech world by storm. If you’re looking to start out in the IT sector, or your looking to branch out from your current occupation, then perhaps it’s time to consider an online course to build a new IT career.

Online Training Courses

When starting a new career, it often means adding a certification to your resume. What better way to do this than by studying online! Online learning has numerous benefits, some of which include:

Learning at your own pace

Having the option to pause, fast-forward and rewind

Learning from any location

Not spending money on commuting

Studying in your own time

Taking online courses from organisations around the world

Getting more options than your local college

Having access to online practice labs (depending on your course provider) which enables you to gain real experience without buying equipment

Building a new career through e-learning is one of the most effective, convenient and economical ways to learn a new skill. However, as with anything on the internet, there are many many options to choose from. When it comes to IT, the choices for online courses are endless. If your looking to start a new IT career, there is one course however that stands out.

CompTIA A+ Training

If your entering the world of IT and looking for a course that will give you a foundation of IT knowledge, then look no further than a CompTIA A+ course. This entry-level course is perfect for those who are beginning their career in IT and looking for a certification that is recognised by employers around the globe.

What is the CompTIA A+ course?

CompTIA or Computing Technology Industry Association, is an organisation that is best known for offering leading certification programmes, as well as other initiatives. CompTIA A+ is a certification offered by CompTIA, that covers a wide array of subjects such as networking, installation and troubleshooting. The A+ certification is considered to be the starting point for a career in IT. According to CompTIA, the A+ performance-based exams certify foundational IT skills across a variety of devices and operating systems.

To achieve a CompTIA A+ certification, students need to select a training provider and then pass the A+ exam. There are many different options students can select from when it comes to training. Online learning is one of the most popular methods to date as it comes with more pro’s than con’s. Below are some helpful tips for those who are considering studying online.

Some Tips for Studying Online

Online students can improve their productivity by implementing the following tips:

Try to avoid studying at home, as there may be many distractions. Instead try a quiet coffee shop or a local library.

Work out a study time table. By planning ahead this will help you stay on top of your work load.

Go the extra mile by allocating some time for revision and asking for advice from online tutors.

Once you have taken the time to learn as much as you can from your online course, and have hopefully passed the final exam, it’s time to build on your career and see what opportunities lie ahead thanks to your new certification.

Career Opportunities with Online Courses

Completing online courses offers a multitude of career opportunities. When it comes to a new IT career, completing an online CompTIA A+ course is a great first step for building a new IT career. According to ITJobsWatch, 25% of all permanent IT jobs advertised in the UK cited CompTIA A+ as a requirement. Some of the career opportunities available to those with this certification include:

IT Support

Support Analyst

Support Engineer

IT Technician

2 nd Line Support

Line Support Service Desk Analyst

Conclusion

Online courses are becoming more accessible, financially viable and suited to busy work schedules. With today’s digital society and the internet creating more opportunities, online learning has taken the education industry by storm. If you’re thinking of entering the working world of IT, what better way to gain real experience and the most up-to date information on IT, than through online courses. If you’re new to IT, or you’re looking for a course that validates your existing knowledge, CompTIA A+ is your first step in the right direction when building a new IT career.