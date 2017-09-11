La Primitiva, a Vintage Lotto You Can Play in Lotto247

In Lotto247 you can find the best variety of lotteries from all over the globe, the spotlight is always taken by lottos like USA Mega Millions and Powerball and rightfully so, they are making an honest effort to hand out better and bigger jackpots every year, but there are other lottos around the world that are also spectacular and deserve equal credit.

In this article we will talk about one of the best and most famous lotteries that Spain has to offer. We are talking about the oldest one around and that is La Primitiva (The Primitive). This lotto was created under the rule of King Charles III of Spain at the recommendation of the Marquis of Squillace, the lotto was created to collect funds without creating new taxes. The first La Primitiva draw was held on December 10 of 1763, and it was called “Lottery by numbers”. In 1812 a new more modern lottery was created and the lotto by numbers received its famous name.

The draw was held until 1862, when it was suppressed by the government, but it came back more than one hundred years later through a royal decree in 1985 and has been a constant in the Spanish lifestyle ever since. Players choose six numbers from 49 balls and eight balls drawn, the six numbers, the bonus plus ball, and the “reintegro” (drawn from 0 to 9). To hit the jackpot you need to match the six numbers and the “reintegro”.

The jackpot in La Primitiva has been very generous, in 2015 one luck player won almost one hundred million euros, a life changing amount of money. In Spain, taxes are not as cruel and excessive as they are in the United States with lotto winners, the state tax is only 20% on lottery winnings. This means winners can enjoy a sum more close to what they win in the draw, we’ve seen in the US the winnings cut in half most of the times.

Now that almost anything the world is only a few clicks away you could very be the next winner of La Primitiva even if you do not live in Spain. In Lotto247 you can buy online lottery tickets to and play in this traditional and historic lotto that was created before the historic events that have shaped our modern world. The biggest jackpots are now within our reach, let’s take them.