Top 10 Strategies to Win Cash in Online Rummy

It’s late, there’s nothing to do, and you’re starting to feel a little stir-crazy. To pass the time, you decide to brush up on your knowledge of Rummy Rules and strategies. You go on to spend the night playing 13 card Rummy and winning tons of cash prizes! Rummy is famous for a simplicity and quickness of play that makes it accessible to even the biggest novice. Although it isn’t as complex as some other card games, there are still many tried and true tips and tricks you can learn to guarantee a win!

Here are the top 10 strategies that any Rummy player can use to bump up their winnings:

Pure Sequences Are Your Best Friends

Like anything else in life, first things first. It’s imperative that a player first try to make a pure sequence as soon as possible. A pure sequence consists of 3 or more consecutive cards of same suit (i.e., 8, 7, 6 of hearts) with no Jokers in the mix. You’ll thank yourself for this foresight when your opponent declares a game unexpectedly!

Pure Sequences Are Your Best Friends, But Jokers Are Your Buddies

If you followed our tip above about pure sequences, you’re in the right position to create a second or third sequence using our buddy, the Joker. Jokers are excellent to use in sequences that utilize high point cards. How you use your Joker is up to you, but keep in mind that when it comes to an opponent declaring the game, they’re great for reducing your points and losses.

Watch Your Opponent Like a Hawk

It’s easy to get caught up in your own strategies, but what about your those of your opponents? What cards are being discarded, which ones are being kept? Any Rummy player worth their weight will tell you that keeping a watchful eye on the cards their opponents pick and discard is an absolute must.

Go Fishing

Rummy is a game of strategy, so keeping some tricks up your sleeve is not only highly recommended, it’s necessary. Fishing (as it is called in Rummy) is the process of tricking your opponent into discarding the cards you need. One way you can do this is by discarding a card that is close to the number you need (example: you have three 6s and one 5, dropping the 5), making your opponent think it is ok to lose a 6 if they so happen to have one.

Alternate Colors to Reduce Confusion

Keeping your cards in an alternating color pattern will do wonders in reducing confusion and frustration during a game. There is no worse feeling than accidently discarding the wrong card because you didn’t take the time to alternate your hand! This is a simple yet vital tip.

Shake It Up

So, you’ve arranged your cards in an alternating pattern. Great…but that isn’t enough! Becoming complacent and leaving your cards in the same order the whole game could leave you holding a winning hand without even knowing it. Be smart, remember to constantly move your cards around and maximize your chances at winning cash prizes.

Middle Cards Offer a Ton of Opportunity

Middle cards offer the greatest room for card combinations. Consider how much better it is to have a 5 in your hand than an Ace. You can combine a 5 with a 3, 4 or 4, 6 or 6, 7, 8 but an Ace only with a 2, 3. With that being said…

Drop High Point Cards Like They’re Hot!

More is not always better, especially when it comes to high point cards! If you don’t have a good sequence to play NOW, kick them to the curb! Hanging on to cards like Aces, Kings, Queens or Jacks only increases your possible points burden. This ends up doing more harm than good should an opponent declare the game before you.

Dropping the Game is A-OK

The truth is that there are just some hands that aren’t worth the trouble. When things look bleak, either from a bad card combination or lack of Jokers, swallowing your pride and dropping the game is your best course of action. The hit you take from dropping a game will be nowhere as severe as losing with a terrible hand.

Reduce Your Points, Increase Your Wins

As you know, scores in Rummy are entirely based on points. The player with the highest hand at the end is the biggest loser. So, working to reduce your points throughout the game is a must. Again – make sure you have kicked cards like Aces, Kings, Queens, and Jacks to the curb before an opponent gets the chance to declare the game!

Is this the future all those old Sci-Fi films hyped us up for? Maybe we don’t have robotic maids yet, but we do have the ability to instantly join in on our favorite card game online with someone half way around the world at any hour. With the strategies you just read, you are guaranteed to not only have a great time, but to also win tons of cash prizes. The future is now and it’s highly entertaining!