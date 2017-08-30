5 Best Devices to Maximize Your Workout



Modern technology is changing the way people workout for the better. Gone are the days of wondering how many steps you have walked or calories you have burned. All the information can be accessed at the touch of a button. We are therefore looking at the five best devices to maximize your workout.

Sports Headphones

Anyone who takes exercise seriously must invest in a high-quality pair of headphones, which could make or break your performance. There are many different styles, brands and features that can fuel your workout, such as Beats Powerbeats3, Bose SoundSport Wireless and Skullcandy Grind. Each will offer different features and price tags. Find the best sports headphones for both your needs and budget.

Fitness Tracker

A fitness tracker not only counts your daily steps to maximize your physical health, but it can also encourage you to move more, sleep better and has the potential to improve your general health, so they are a must-have for health-conscious individuals.

There are a range of fitness trackers to choose from, which are available in clips, bands or watches. For instance, you could buy the Apple Watch Nike+ that features a heart rate sensor, average pace and access to many third-party apps, or the Fitbit Charge that tracks activities, steps, calories and sleep, whilst offering breathing exercises and interchangeable bands.

Smart Shoes

If you want to avoid wearing an expensive band or watch when working out, you could always opt for an invisible form of technology in the form of smart shoes. You can buy comfortable footwear that features an integrated fitness tracker into the soles of your new sports shoes, which will track every move you make during physical activity. It is the ideal option for passionate runners, as the metrics also feature Bluetooth connectivity that can be accessed via an app.

Smart Helmet

Do you love to cycle? Improve your performance on the bike by investing in a smart helmet, which you should wear on the road. Never become lost again with built-in GPS directions that will help you cycle your way through the roads, as it will not block out any sounds to improve road safety and aid your performance. What’s more, the smart helmet can track your mileage, so you will know the exact distance you have travelled. The intelligent device can also alert a loved one if you experience an accident on your bicycle.

Athletic Sleepwear

Did you know there is a line of sleepwear to help your body recover from the stress of physical activity? Tom Brady has joined forces with Under Armour to release the innovative sleepwear for athletes, which features TB12 technology. The print on the inside of the clothing cleverly absorbs your body’s natural heat, and reflects Far Infrared back into your bodyto increase your recovery rate.

