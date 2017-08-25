3 Things Stranger Things Gets Right

Stranger Things premiered on Netflix in 2016, and it was praised almost instantly by critics, regular audiences, and celebrities the world over. The second season is set to premier at the end of October 2017, as we lead up to that I wanted to explore at least 3 (there are many more) of the reasons that Stranger Things is one of the best shows on TV in recent years.

1. Nostalgia 101

It would take us ages to get into all the details of the call-backs and nostalgia that stems from this series. From many of Stephen King’s literary works, to Alien, The Goonies, Carrie, The Evil Dead, Firestarer, and so much more; Stranger Things really appears to have been the first step in a major push towards 80’s nostalgia.

It’s true that JJ Abrams captured some of this with his film Super 8, but that movie wasn’t praised as much, likely because it was just kind of average in execution. Fast forward to 2018, and we’ve got a Steven Spielberg-directed Ready Player One live adaptation on the horizon, and you can’t help but wonder if the mainstream hype for that film (outside of the book and Spielberg fandom) has a lot to do with the success of Stranger Things last year. As a self-proclaimed geek, I can’t say that I’m complaining one bit!

2. Horror and Sci-fi

By calling back to all these amazing works of art, whether they are films, books, games or music, means that Stranger Things becomes a mixture of a bunch of really interesting themes and ideas all at once. So it makes sense that you get elements of drama, some comedy, and adventure as well.

But the parts that the series really gets right relate mostly to science fiction and horror. Whether it’s the tension that’s created by this monster lurking in the shadows for most of the series, or the way the Upside Down was depicted, like a mix between the Labyrinth in Pan’s Labyrinth, and a xenomorph next on some lost planet or spaceship, the series always seems to strike such a delicate balance between sci-fi and horror, and that should be enough to get you hyped on its own.

3. That Intro

Ask anyone what the coolest thing about Stranger Things is (aside from the awesome telekinetic kid), and most people will talk about the synth-heavy intro that luxuriates in the glowing red font. What makes it so captivating?

Whether it’s the super music, or the way the font of the Stranger Things title is designed to call back to titles from many of Stephen King’s novels; overall this font says so much about what to expect from the show. And once we start to get to know the characters, and explore the world, we can see that it takes so much more than the font titles from Stephen King’s literary works.

As a side note, isn’t it crazy that Finn Wolfhard is in Stranger Things (strongly inspired by Stephen king’s works) and he will be staring in the upcoming 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s IT. This kid is living the dream huh!

What was your favourite thing about Stranger Things?