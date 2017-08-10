A lot of work goes into starting an online business and selling your own products. Once you have the business launched, it’s common to feel stuck and a little uneasy. You’re not sure how to get more customers or why people aren’t coming to your store.

Don’t let yourself get discouraged just yet. This is where you need to step back and evaluate your selling points and how to get them across to potential customers. Start brainstorming reasons why someone would want to purchase your product and how to get it in their hands. See tactics for attracting customers to your online store.

Blog

A great way to draw attention to yourself and your website is through a blog. They’re easy to start and that’s all you have to do is maintain quality content. Launch a blog where you share important and entertaining information with your audience. Use content to draw in your target audience. If they like what they see, it’s likely they’ll poke around the rest of your website and start shopping. Share your blog posts and get them out in the public. It’s also a good idea to guest blog for other well-known websites, so you get your name out there.

Website Design

To build your store, start by picking from a list of amazing WordPress ecommerce themes. Select a design that complements your product and is easy on the eyes. You want to attract your customers by the look of your store and not scare them off. The themes are easy to navigate and manage. A simple and striking design is sure to pull customers in and keep them on your page. If it’s easy to shop and you’re selling quality products, interested users will be sticking around to check out your website.

Social Media

Put yourself out there through social media. Start fan pages and advertise your products. Share your blog posts on social media and interact with your potential customers. Use social media for customer care inquiries and answer their questions and concerns. Engage with your audience through your pages and ask them to share images of themselves wearing or using your product. Use social media to build a fan base of people who fall in love with your brand and encourage them to share their passion for your product with others.

Advertise on Pinterest

Pinterest is a great spot to post images of your products. People use the platform to shop, pin favorite looks and share ideas. Be visible to those who you know will enjoy engaging with your product. Launch campaigns narrowing in on specific types of users and interests. Draw them in with an eye-catching image and link them to your online store. Advertising on Pinterest is a smart way to target people who you know will enjoy shopping on your page.

Conclusion

Launching an online store is a big accomplishment. Be sure you’re prepared to work hard and do whatever it takes to appeal to the right customers. These are tactics for attracting customers to your online store.