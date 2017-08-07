Building a Website for Your Small or Medium Sized Business – Is it Really Necessary?

Owning and operating a small or medium sized business presents its own unique set of challenges. While these smaller businesses can prove to be just as rewarding, if not more rewarding, than that of operating a large business, it can be hard to figure out the best ways to spend money where marketing and advertising are concerned. Many SME owners find themselves questioning the need for a website.

Unless the owner has tech knowledge, there’s a good chance they will need to hire an expert to put the website together. With that said, it’s only natural to question whether or not it’s worth it. Let’s take a closer look.

Why Build a Website?

Perhaps your business has been making do without a website for a while now, so you’re on the fence as to whether you need one at all. As it currently stands, about 46% of small businesses in the U.S. don’t currently have a website, so you certainly aren’t alone. But is that a good thing? According to experts, every business, regardless of size needs to have a website nowadays. Even if it’s just you and a couple of employees, the business should still have a website.

Why is it so important you may ask? Well, there is the fact that Americans spend roughly 35 hours each month online. For any company that is looking to grow, and what company isn’t, this represents a massive untapped market that they may otherwise not be able to reach. Let’s also look at the fact that 81% of adults in the States own smartphones and spend, on average, 39 minutes per day browsing online. The potential is massive.

Of course, there are also a number of other huge benefits to building a website such as the fact it helps with brand recognition, it helps to build legitimacy in your business, and it’s a great way to generate leads and data.

How Easy is It to Build a Website?

So just how easy is it to build a website nowadays? How much tech knowledge do you need? Well technology has certainly advanced by leaps and bounds, and it’s more user-friendly than ever before, but with that said there is still a level of tech knowledge that is required. This is exactly why so many small businesses turn to experts to build the site for them.

Outsourcing is nothing new, and can often end up saving businesses money in the long run. The website will be built right from the start and generate the kind of results you were after.

Just remember that you want to pick a company with skills in the industry your business exists in. For example, let’s say you run a home improvement company. If that’s the case, you want to pick a company that has hands-on experience building a home improvement website with proven results.

While your business may have gotten along up to this point without a website, those days are numbered. With the push towards the digital world, the need to have a website will continue to grow.