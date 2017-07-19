The casino gambling industry has seen better days, but the remote gambling industry is going from strength to the strength. There was a short time when it looked bad as millennials weren’t embracing online gambling, but it looks like those days are over. Younger people are opening up their favourite online casino sites once again and the future of remote gambling has never looked brighter. Here’s a look at what we can expect.

Bitcoin Gambling

One of the reasons that young people are embracing remote gambling again is that they were concerned about their security and staying anonymous. The industry responded with bitcoin casino sites. Some people are also using proxies to protect their identity. “What is bitcoin gambling?” we hear you ask. To put it simply, a bitcoin casino online allows you to make deposits and play using the anonymous digital currency bitcoin. There are also casino sites that allow you to use other cryptocurrencies such as litecoin. It’s expected that more and more online gamblers will take advantage of the cryptocurrency as it continues to rise in popularity. Anonymous gambling is definitely on the rise.

Skill-Based Gambling

Online slots may be the current kings of the digital gambling world, but this could be about to change. There’s a lot of evidence to suggest that young players prefer playing skill-based games such as poker and blackjack. This is something that has been seen even in land-based casinos. Young people are looking to play games that they have to actively participate in, and slots don’t give them that power. Poker also allows them to socialize and be competitive with others. Perhaps we’re returning to the days when four friends would gather around a table and have a poker night. Only time will tell. Of course, it would be a group of friends gathering around a virtual table rather than a real one, but the sentiment is still there.

More Creative Casino Games

The future of remote gambling is a creative one. Millennials created disruptive technologies such as social media. They need to have novel experiences, and so game developers will need to keep innovating. Unfortunately, innovation really slowed down in the online gambling industry. The good news for young and old gamblers alike is that game developers have noticed the lack of innovation and are making it one of their primary focuses for the future. The result is that we’ll see more creative casino games. These games will be more fun for everyone involved. Some industry experts feel that industry regulations are one of the reasons for this lack of creativity, but they feel developments in the industry will be able to counteract this and lead to an injection of innovation and creativity.

Video Game Gambling

One change to the industry that many are predicting is that online casino games could soon be closer to video games than what we currently consider traditional gambling experiences. These games will be more skill-based of course, and will be very interactive. The framework is already there. What the industry does with it remains to be seen, but it should certainly be fun.

A Youth-Focused Gambling Industry

The online casino industry is focusing on younger customers. Even though the average age of online gamblers is still around 40 years old, the number is progressively getting younger and younger. There’s no denying that the youth are starting to take over. However, this doesn’t need to be a bad thing. They are bringing a wealth of innovation and creativity with them. If you’re an older gambler who’s ever felt that the industry needed a shake-up, you’re sure to love the future of remote gambling!