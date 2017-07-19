Boost Sales with a Mobile App for Your Business

If you hadn’t noticed already, apps are quite a big deal in everyday life. In fact, compared to using the Internet, users dedicate 90% of their time to using apps when on their mobile. When you consider the importance of mobile for businesses, this statistic is one that will grab your attention if you’re looking into creating your own app.

As for actually making an app, this isn’t just a possibility for larger organizations. Due to the improvement of development resources and technology, a professional app is a realistic possibility for even small start-ups. Plus, having a business app has numerous benefits regarding attaining and retaining customers.

However, before you jump head-on into the exciting world of app development, there are a few questions you need to ask yourself…

Things to consider

Does your business actually need an app? It’s all well and good to have a desire to join the app trend, but if it doesn’t make sense in terms of ultimately converting sales, it doesn’t make sense to go down this avenue. Therefore, look at your target audience, decide how many use smartphones, and see if they would actually go out of their way to download your app.

If all of that sounds fine and you want to move on with the process of creating a mobile app, read on for four reasons as to how your business can benefit.

1. Build your brand

As a business, you should be exploring every avenue possible to help build the presence of your brand. Considered a modern way of marketing, an app is a great way to appeal towards a younger demographic, stand out from your competitors and build up trust.

After all, the more trust that is built, the better chance you have of getting your products and philosophies across to consumers. Thanks to having an app, you can show them why to place trust in your brand. It’s not only an advertisement tool, but it can also be used to educate customers.

2. Supply value to customers

At the end of the day, your main aim as a business is to turn potential customers into ones that will open their wallets for whatever you’re selling.

Other than simply the product alone, there are various ways to encourage a consumer to part with their cash in your favor. This includes supplying extra value. By extra value, this could be implemented as exclusive discount codes that are only available via your app. Or perhaps you could develop a loyalty program, where customers gain enticing benefits based on the amount of points they collect for purchasing items from your company.

Doing this will ensure that not only will new users be tempted to download your app, but it will also get existing ones to stick with using it due to the rewards on offer.

3. Stay connected at all times

When it comes to the advantages of using such technology, the convenience of an app should never be underestimated. While a mobile website is a great thing to have, remember the previously mentioned statement: users spend much more time using apps rather than accessing a mobile’s web browser. Plus, it’s fair to say that, well, face-to-face communication is not quite as important as it once was for a business interacting with its customers.

Therefore, when a user wants to connect and touch base with you, what do you want for that? Well, an app of course!

In fact, using an app is a great communication tool. Not only are you avoiding the potential for human error – such as lackluster performance and mood swings – when interacting with customers, but you are also presenting the same face each time. That is, the app will have an identical interface each time it is accessed, and you can optimize this to provide the best overall user experience.

Plus, if your outlet only operates during normal business hours, an app means consumers can access and gain what they want from your company at all times.

4. Increase sales figures

It goes without saying that when you improve customer satisfaction, those sales figures will also benefit from a healthy boost. If they feel they’re being treated well, consumers are going to buy goods or services from your business.

Once you gain some traction with this improvement in satisfaction/sales, expect a snowball effect as others learn about what you do. Plus if you have an app, this could well be improved exponentially if you rise up the app store rankings in your respective field.

Even after all of these exciting benefits listed above, you might be thinking: I’ll just stick with my mobile website. Well, that’s your ultimate decision, but an app is generally much more effective on mobile than having a site. This doesn’t mean you can’t combine the two, as an app that supports a responsive mobile site will definitely help bump up those sales figures.

Here’s one last question to ask yourself: when was the last time you ordered a pizza by phoning up a fast-food joint? Chances are, you’ve been using an app to get your fix of greasy treats for quite some time.