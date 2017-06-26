Keeping Your PC Safe From the Dangers of the Internet in 2017

It seems recently there have been quite a few high profile cyber-attacks that have raised the subject of Internet security and safety for the average user. Whether it is a virus, a malware attack or even the dreaded ransomware, the variety and styles of attack seem to be growing all the time. The question is, how can we keep our online devices safe in 2017?

One important thing that we have to do as a priority is to make sure we are running the latest and updated operating system. This problem was highlighted in the UK when the NHS was attacked with Ransomware. The fact that they were running Windows XP opened them up to vulnerabilities created by out of date software. This is why it is always important to update your operating system whenever security patches are made available.

The other factor is your antivirus software or sometimes lack of it. While some believe that turning off virus checkers can speed up your computer, the truth is computers are so fast and have enough memory to make this no longer true. Be sure to check the comparisons of antivirus software to find the best that fit your needs, but the simple rule is that you need some kind of protection in this day and age.

Proof of this can also be seen in the fact that Microsoft pre-load their Defender software into Windows, just in case you don’t have another antivirus system in place. Defender also adds a firewall to your computer to further protect you from any attacks that are made online. This all adds up to some fairly good protection against the dangers of using the internet.

One of the things that we must also use online is common sense. There are many offers that appear in our inboxes all the time, and it is easy to spot the ones that are too good to be true. Offering links to be clicked, that can’t be trusted, they wait for you to make that foolish move to let them in. Thankfully antivirus software can protect us from this, though it is recommended to always be cautious when emails arrive from an untrusted source.

The simple rule is that as internet users, we all have to be wary these days and use a level of suspicion with everything that we can’t be sure of. This also extends to websites that are questionable, which is why virus scanners also check web pages now and warns if there are any warnings about the site’s credibility. It can be sometimes annoying to get the warnings about a website we are trying to visit, but at least it makes us aware of any potential problems.

The simple fact is the internet can be a dangerous place at times, and we need to be on guard. It is a tool that provides us not only with all the information we need, but also many forms of entertainment. Why spoil the fun by taking risks and being forced to deal with unwanted malicious