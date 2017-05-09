5 Key Reasons to Use Integrated Cloud Solutions for Your Business

Perhaps one of the greatest advances in technology ever in terms of business profitability has been the ‘invention’ of cloud computing. While there are a great number of reasons why a company would want to operate in the cloud, there are really five key reasons that all tie together nicely, making it easy to understand why you would want to use an integration Platform as a Service, iPaaS, for literally every one of your business operations.

Basics Understanding of Platform as a Service

Many people get cloud computing confused with SaaS and PaaS (Software as a Service and Platform as a Service) but both are functions within cloud computing, not the totality of the technology. A platform consists of software, sometimes several types, all integrated into that one platform and a platform can be located internally on a company’s mainframe or in the cloud, which means on a server’s mainframe. When you are looking at a PaaS, you are looking at a platform that is hosted on a remote server and that you can rent space on to accommodate your particular needs. Always look for scalable cloud services because you can add or reduce space as needed, thereby making it cost effective.

Integration within Platform as a Service

As mentioned above, a platform can consist of several kinds of software all working together to accomplish what needs to be done within that platform. For example, NetSuite encompasses various software capabilities that deal with financials, warehousing, sales, communications and so forth. It is a highly advanced ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) platform that is sometimes integrated with a CRM (Customer Resource Management) platform. When the two function together, a CRM is said to be integrated into the PaaS and thus constitutes integration within the Platform as a Service.

A Brief Look at Those 5 Key Reasons to Use an iPaaS Cloud Solution

Now that you have a bit of background into what cloud computing is and what it isn’t, it’s time to take a quick look at five reasons why any business would want to use an integration Platform as a Service cloud-based solution for their business.

1) Remote Integration

Because an iPaaS is located in the cloud, there is no special hardware that needs to be purchased and installed. As a matter of fact, in general terms, there really isn’t any special software that typically needs to be installed either because it is a web based solution that is accessed via the Internet. The software is installed on the remote computer, the server, and you are granted access to that software for your own use. A dozen or more businesses can be sharing the very same software package.

2) One Innovative Integrator Makes Deployment Rapid

In the past, if you wanted to integrate one software solution with another, you either had to spend hours learning code or hire an IT professional to do the integration for you. Now, with NetSuite being the biggest cloud-based business solution on the market today, Celigo integrator provides cloud integration iPaaS platform that does all the integration for you with just the touch of a few buttons and a few clicks of the mouse. It’s one innovative tool that is easy to learn and even easier to use. Now you can integrate software to your NetSuite platform, whether it is stored locally on your hard drive or on another server on the cloud. The integrator enables everything to work together seamlessly and you don’t need any special technical knowledge to make it work.

3) Greater Integration between External and Internal Solutions

As mentioned above, the Celigo integrator enables you to integrate solutions located locally (internal solutions) with external solutions that reside in the cloud. Having given the NetSuite example, you could then use the integrator to liaise a proprietary software you had developed for your business with the NetSuite platform almost effortlessly. Yes, it takes some learning to operate the integrator, but once you have the basic functions and commands down, you can integrate anything effortlessly within a short period of time without waiting for the services of a tech which could be days or weeks down the road.

4) Cost Effective Service

Since the platform is located on a remote server and you are ‘renting’ space on that cloud, you can imagine how cost effective it would be. You no longer need to buy a huge mainframe and spend tens of thousands of dollars on software. Those platforms and software packages typically already reside in the cloud and all you need to do is integrate them. Some may be SaaS (Software as a Service) that you need to subscribe to and others you may have already purchased, but the hardware which can be the biggest expense is already purchased and you are literally ‘renting’ space on that server. You are considered a tenant in the cloud.

5) Advanced Security at No Additional Cost

One of the biggest concerns that many businesses have is in just how secure their data and intellectual property will be in the cloud. This is something that has been, and continues to be, addressed as time goes on. The current understanding is that cloud based storage of data and information is actually more secure than that which you have stored locally. There is a very good reason why this is so. Primarily, it is because of the fact that a service like this demands layers and layers of encryption and over-the-top security patches that guarantee their customers will have even greater security than the NSA in many cases! All this comes at the same cost as your subscription so you won’t be paying high dollar for the best security available, and security patches that are always current.

So now that you have a basic understanding of what a Platform as a Service is and how you can benefit from integration, it’s time to look at platforms like NetSuite that can significantly help you grow your business at a cost much less than you are currently spending on computer solutions. It’s the future of business operations here for you today.